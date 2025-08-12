Jessica Pegula Reveals Coco Gauff’s Strong Message on Her Retirement Plans: “She Was Mad”

In September last year at the US Open, Jessica Pegula expressed a clear ambition: “I would love to be able to say that I accomplished [winning a major]. That’s always my goal going into a Grand Slam.” She went on to beat top names like Iga Świątek and Karolína Muchová to reach the final, but fell just short of the title as Aryna Sabalenka edged her 7-5, 7-5. After that defeat, her coach Mark Knowles told ESPN, “She has big goals. Outside of winning Slams, the second-biggest goal for all of these [elite] players is to make the year-end championship.”

Pegula’s 2024 season ended without a trophy at the WTA Finals, but 2025 has been far more consistent. Ranked No. 4 in the world, she has already played 52 matches this year, winning 37 and collecting three titles—with plenty of tournaments still to come. Now 31, the question is how much longer she plans to compete at her peak.

Speaking on the Tennis Insider Club podcast, Pegula admitted she felt “burnout” last season but is more energized this year. Even so, she made it clear she won’t be playing at 35: “I think that is where I for sure have to stop.” One possible exception? The 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Coco Gauff has been lobbying hard to keep her going until then. “I think I was talking to Coco, and she was like, you can play until LA. She was mad at me because I was like maybe a couple more years, and she was like, if you’re going to play two more years, you might as well play another year for the LA Olympics.”

Since turning pro in 2009, Pegula has won nine WTA singles titles and seven doubles titles, reached the quarterfinals at all four majors seven times, and achieved a career-high ranking of No. 3 in October 2022. Her runner-up finish at the 2024 US Open remains her best Grand Slam result. Gauff, however, isn’t letting her walk away easily: “She was like you can’t retire before then! … You can just stay top 20, with the way you hit the ball, you will be fine. I am not letting you retire before the LA Olympics, especially if I’m qualified!”

via Reuters Paris 2024 Olympics – Tennis – Women’s Doubles First Round – Roland-Garros Stadium, Paris, France – July 27, 2024. Coco Gauff of United States and Jessica Pegula of United States react during their first round match against Ellen Perez of Australia and Daria Saville of Australia. REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura

While the LA Games are still years away—Coco Gauff would be 25 by then—Pegula has been candid about her long-term plans, saying she wouldn’t return after having children: “I think when I have a kid, I’m done.” Still, she praised tennis moms like Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka, and Kim Clijsters for their remarkable comebacks, acknowledging that every player charts her own path.

Taking a glance at the relationship between Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff

As the top two American singles players—Gauff at No. 2 and Pegula at No. 4—the duo has also thrived in doubles, winning four titles together, three of them at WTA 1000 events. They reached the 2022 French Open final, two other WTA 1000 finals, and both held the No. 1 doubles ranking.

However, 2024 brought mixed results, and they haven’t paired up since the Paris Olympics. When asked if that affected their friendship, Gauff laughed: “Jess and I, we’re cool. Well, she invited me to go to movies, but she didn’t follow up on that.”

Pegula echoed the sentiment, explaining: “Coco and I played so much for a couple of years… amazing results and memories. At the same time, doing well in singles, we didn’t want to play as much anymore.”

Their packed singles schedules have limited their doubles appearances, but their mutual respect and lighthearted moments—on court and off—continue to highlight a strong camaraderie that goes beyond results.