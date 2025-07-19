Jessica Pegula’s American Swing in Jeopardy as Emma Navarro and Elena Rybakina Threaten Washington Run

The North American hard-court summer is here, and Washington, D.C. is kicking things off in style. The WTA 500 Mubadala Citi DC Open features a stacked field, even if some big names are missing. For Jessica Pegula, though, this tournament is more than just another stop. It’s a full-circle moment. She won her first WTA singles title here back in 2019 when she was ranked No. 79. Now, six years later, she’s the top seed in her nation’s capital and the World No. 4. Can she clinch the trophy this time as well? Tough opponents await her!

Paula Badosa, last year’s champion, will not return to defend her crown. Her 2024 triumph had marked her first title in more than two years after a long battle with a back injury. That’s not all. Wimbledon finalist Amanda Anisimova and World No. 6 Zheng Qinwen have also withdrawn. Their absence opens up the draw, but the competition is still fierce.

Jessica Pegula’s half of the draw remains loaded. Compatriot Emma Navarro, former Wimbledon champ Elena Rybakina, and other heavy-hitters are all in the mix.

As the top seed, Pegula gets a bye in the first round. Her campaign will begin against the winner of Leylah Fernandez and Maya Joint. Fernandez, a 2021 US Open finalist, brings lefty power and experience to the table. Joint is the unknown factor, and that can always be dangerous.

Assuming the 31-year-old gets through that hurdle, her quarterfinal could feature a familiar foe. Sofia Kenin is a former Grand Slam winner and someone who knows how to step up on big stages. However, Pegula leads their head-to-head 4-2, having won their most recent clash earlier this year in the Charleston final.

That win in Charleston was part of a strong run of results for Pegula before grass season threw things off course. Still, if she stays on track in DC, a semifinal date with World No. 3 Elena Rybakina could be waiting. Rybakina’s serve is a huge weapon on hard courts, and her clean baseline game is tough to break down. Even so, Pegula holds a 3-1 edge in their head-to-head.

If Jessica Pegula makes it through the semifinals, she might run into fellow American Emma Navarro in the final. Navarro has had a breakout year, climbing the rankings with consistency. But Pegula has beaten her in the two meeting they have had.

Winning the title in DC would be a strong response to a disappointing grass season.

Jessica Pegula eyes redemption after shock Wimbledon exit

Jessica Pegula came into Wimbledon as a dark horse favorite for the title but crashed out in the first round. She lost in just 58 minutes to World No. 116 Elisabetta Cocciaretto, who played fearlessly to score a 6-2, 6-3 upset.

It was her first Grand Slam first-round loss since the 2020 French Open. The loss was hard to take, especially coming just days after she won the title in Bad Homburg.

Pegula reflected on the difficulty of stringing together two perfect weeks.“It’s just all about it having to come together for two weeks. That’s really hard to do. I feel like I’m playing just the same or if not better than I did at the end of last year,” she said. “I think I’m serving better, I think I’m doing a lot of things better. That’s why I’ve had good results. Sometimes it doesn’t quite all align when you need it to.”

The American is now 31, and history shows how rare it is to win a first Slam at that age. Only Flavia Pennetta, who lifted the US Open trophy at age 33 in 2015, has done it older. Last year, Pegula reached the US Open final before losing to Aryna Sabalenka.

Now, the question is whether Jessica Pegula can build some momentum before Flushing Meadows. Washington could be the start of that turnaround. Can she power her way through this tough draw?