Jessica Pegula’s Mysterious Back Tattoo: What It Says and Why Fans Are Talking About It

Jessica Pegula just crushed it at the US Open’s revamped doubles tournament, rolling into the semis with partner Jack Draper, only to be felled in an intense tiebreaker against Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud. But these days, it’s not just her killer backhand getting attention, it’s that small tattoo on her upper back.

Right below her left shoulder, there’s this Latin quote: aut viam inveniam aut faciam. Every time the cameras catch a glimpse of it during a big match, everyone wants to know what it means. It’s like a little glimpse into her mindset, and honestly? Pretty cool. Thus, without further ado, let us take a closer look at the tattoos of Jessica and what are the moments that she has tried to capture through them.

What does Jessica Pegula’s back tattoo mean?

Okay, so let’s get into Jessica Pegula’s tattoo , because honestly, it’s become this quiet but cool detail fans keep noticing during her matches. Tucked just below her left shoulder, it’s not some giant, flashy piece. Instead, it’s a small, vertically flipped phrase in Latin: aut viam inveniam aut faciam. In plain English? That means: “I will either find a way or make one.” Sounds simple, but it’s got some real depth when you think about it.

So why that phrase? Pegula actually opened up about it not long ago after a hard-fought win at Bad Homburg against Emma Navarro in the quarters. She said, “I was going to say it means whatever you want it to mean. I think it just means that sometimes when things aren’t going your way whether it’s in life or on the court you can always find a way.”

She continued, “I think that’s always been something in my game that I’ve instilled for a while now on tour and it’s something that I was never really good at but now I think I found ways to win and when I’m not feeling well when I’m not playing well.” And honestly, that totally fits her vibe. She’s not the loudest or flashiest player, but there’s this quiet grit to her, you see it in how she stays steady, fights for every point, and never totally unravels, even on off days.

via Imago

It basically mirrors her entire career. She wasn’t an overnight teen phenomenon; she worked her way up, took her lumps, and earned a spot in the top five the hard way. Thus, the tagline pretty well sums up her story. It’s not for the cameras; it’s for her. And one can only see it through her movements during a match, such as reaching for a backhand or wiping away sweat.

What does Jessica Pegula’s tattoo reveal about her personality?

You know how some players have one tattoo that stands out? Those bold, flashy tattoos that they flaunt. However, Jessica Pegula’s tattoo isn’t showy. It is not for cameras. It’s a pure reflection of her: subtle, thoughtful, and as tough as nails.

This isn’t just any motivational sticker; it’s her mindset in ink. Consider her game, she is consistent, smart, and never gives up under pressure. She wasn’t a one-hit wonder; she earned her spot in the top five via hard work. What’s that phrase? This is the story of her career. When her forehand is off or her serve isn’t working, she doesn’t panic. She adapts. She discovers a way.

Isn’t this extremely relatable? There is a quiet confidence in Pegula in a sport that is full of huge personalities and even greater celebrations. Just work, no drama, no trash talk. It’s clear from her tattoo that she is strong, genuine, and long-term oriented. Real sports fans understand. You admire that type of athlete.

Is Jessica Pegula the only tennis player with a tattoo?

So, is Jessica Pegula the only tennis player rocking some ink? Not even close. She’s actually part of a pretty cool shift in the sport where athletes are using tattoos to tell their stories right there on the court. While Pegula’s tattoos are more low-key, think of a meaningful Latin phrase and a cute paw print for her dogs, other stars are making bolder statements.

You’ve got Aryna Sabalenka with this awesome tiger on her forearm. It’s not just a fierce design; it totally matches her aggressive playing style and the fact she was born in the Year of the Tiger. Then there’s Stan Wawrinka, who famously has this whole Samuel Beckett quote on his arm about trying, failing, and failing better, basically the perfect motto for a tennis pro. He’s also got his daughter’s name tattooed on his ribs, which is pretty sweet.

via Imago

Nick Kyrgios? His right arm is like a full sleeve of stories. He’s got homages to Kobe Bryant and LeBron James, a “time is running out” warning, and the number 74 for his grandma. And Elina Svitolina has a collection too, from “carpe diem” on her hand to an Om symbol for peace and a tiger on her thigh for courage.

It all goes to show that tattoos in tennis are everywhere now, from tiny, hidden meanings to big, can’t-miss art. It’s just another way these players show who they are, and Pegula’s subtle style fits right in with this new wave of self-expression. What is your opinion on it? Comment and let us know.