Joining Coco Gauff at US Open Iga Swiatek Breaks Silence on Mental Pressure During Grand Slams

Cast your mind back to July, when Iga Swiatek lifted the Wimbledon trophy, the crown jewel of tennis, to cement herself as the defining player of her era. She did it in ruthless fashion, dismantling Amanda Anisimova 6-0, 6-0, a signature double bagel etched into her reign of dominance. From there, her aura only grew stronger, conquering the Cincinnati Open, and marching into the US Open as the undisputed favorite. Having already mastered every surface in professional tennis, the question remained: did she still feel the crushing weight of Grand Slam pressure? Indeed, she did, as Swiatek now stands alongside Coco Gauff in breaking down the mental pressure dilemma.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

With a commanding victory over Ekaterina Alexandrova, the Polish powerhouse surged into the U.S. Open quarterfinals. This win crowned her as the youngest woman since 2005 to reach the last eight at all four Grand Slams in a single season, a record not seen since Maria Sharapova’s golden run. Having already conquered Wimbledon this summer, Swiatek now eyes the glittering double of Wimbledon and U.S. Open in the same year, but the ever-present shadow of pressure still hovers above her.In her post-match reflections, Swiatek was asked a seemingly simple question: what’s her favorite surface? Her answer, though lighthearted, carried a subtle weight. “Well now I like all of them… which is weird. But for sure the clay court season has always been my favorite,” she admitted with a smile.

Yet the conversation soon shifted from surfaces to struggles, as she peeled back the curtain on the mental battles that accompany her brilliance. “But people make it pretty hard for me with all the pressure around. I think sometimes it’s just easier to enjoy the surfaces where it’s harder to play but you have more freedom to make mistakes and accept them. It depends,” Swiatek confessed, revealing the constant tug-of-war between expectation and freedom.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

She later expanded with a sharper honesty. “Every month is different. I can play on every surface if I feel good in my game and in my head. I feel confident. I’ll try to play good throughout the whole year,” she explained. It was the voice of a champion still learning how to carry the crown, finding ways to balance dominance with durability.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But Iga Swiatek is not alone in this journey. Across the same US Open stage, Coco Gauff has walked a parallel path, facing her own mental battles under the blazing New York spotlight. Against the powerful Croatian, Donna Vekić, there were moments when Gauff’s composure teetered, yet her relentless grit ensured her passage forward. The scoreboard told one story, but her emotions told another.

Both during and after the match, cracks appeared, not in her game, but in her spirit. On Arthur Ashe, Gauff’s tears poured out for the world to see. Hours later, in the media room, she confronted the weight she carried. “Yeah, it was just nerves and just pressure, honestly. I’m someone that, like, can thrive on that, and, yeah, there’s been a lot on me this tournament, more than usual, which I expected coming in,” Gauff explained, her words brimming with honesty and vulnerability.

AD

She didn’t stop there. Gauff added, “So, yeah, like, it’s just basically, what you saw out there was what it was, and I was able to reset through it, but, yeah, it was a challenging moment for me on the court, and it’s been a tough couple weeks on and off the court, but I’m just happy to get through it today.” Her rawness resonated with anyone who has ever cracked under the weight of expectation, only to find strength in survival.

In the end, Iga Swiatek and Gauff, two of the brightest stars of their generation, are united not only by their talent but by their courage to admit that greatness is not just measured in titles and trophies, but in confronting the invisible battles of pressure. At this U.S. Open, their tennis dazzles, but their voices echo even louder.

Iga Swiatek speaks out after reaching the quarterfinals

On paper, the clash between Iga Swiatek and Ekaterina Alexandrova promised intrigue. Świątek held a 4-2 edge in their head-to-head, yet Alexandrova carried a 2-1 advantage on outdoor hard courts, with wins at the 2021 Gippsland Trophy and Miami 2024. The 30-year-old Russian arrived in top form, reaching a career-high ranking of No. 12 after last week’s Monterrey final and surrendering just ten games over three matches to reach the round of 16.

From the first point, Swiatek showcased her precision, with a redirected backhand down the line producing a string of breathtaking highlights. She dropped serve only once, in the second game, thanks to a pair of double faults. Alexandrova, meanwhile, struggled to impose the power game that had fueled her 38 wins this year.

The first set pivoted at 3-3 when Alexandrova’s sitter forehand trickled into the net, leaving the court wide open. Two games later, consecutive double faults and a netted drop shot surrendered the opening set. Alexandrova managed just one more game in the contest, double faulting again to fall 5-1 in the second set.

Iga Swiatek’s composure remained unshaken, as she navigated the final game under intense pressure. Facing fiery returns from Alexandrova, she saved three break points and sealed the match on her first match point with another backhand winner down the line.

“I felt like I’m really in my bubble, in the zone,” Świątek reflected. “Sometimes I was making risky decisions, and I think I forced the ball to go in.” Her confidence and focus were evident, a testament to her growing mastery over the mental and physical demands of Grand Slam tennis.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

With this victory, Iga Swiatek books her place in the US Open quarterfinals, continuing her remarkable season.

And for live updates and the latest on Swiatek’s journey, follow EssentiallySports’ live blog.