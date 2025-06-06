“Just the Start” – Taylor Townsend Turns Heads at French Open With Bold Statement on Going Sponsorless

“I hope that us standing here is an inspiration for people to know that you can do it and it’s possible no matter where you come from,” a proud Taylor Townsend said after losing the mixed doubles final at the French Open. She and her partner, Evan King, were up against Italy’s Sara Errani and Andre Vavassori. The latter eventually turned out to be the champions. But guess what? Townsend’s spirits were not down. She was elated by what she accomplished in the last two weeks on the Parisian clay. In women’s doubles, she shone by reaching the QF alongside partner Katerina Siniakova. However, it wasn’t just her performance that turned heads in Paris, but her unique style too. Did you also catch a glimpse?

Townsend, who’s also a mother of 4-year-old Adyn, arrived in Paris after recovering from an injury. In an interaction with Tennis Channel, dated June 5, she revealed, “It was a scary situation with the concussion, but now I’m doing great… I wouldn’t be here if I wasn’t OK.” For the uninitiated, she sustained the injury after falling and hitting her head. It happened during a doubles match, together with Siniakova, at the Miami Open, back in March. While she continued to play that time, the aftereffects of the incident made her stay away from the court for a long period before returning with the French Open. “It was one of those things where I didn’t realize how bad it really was until I started doing tests and going to the doctor,” she added.

Coming back to her campaign in Paris, it was also about revealing a special surprise she’s been working on lately. It’s related to her on-court outfits that usually go without any logos. Reason? In Townsend’s own words, “I’m No. 2 in the world in doubles and I still don’t have a clothing sponsor.” But guess what? Instead of being sad about it, the 2025 Australian Open women’s doubles champion has opted to come up with a plan. And it was on full display at the French Open. She was seen flaunting some new kits, having a unique “TT” logo. Turns out, it’s her own, custom brand that she plans to grow. “This tournament was about me getting my logo out there and people being able to see me branded,” she confirmed. “I was like, why not take it into my own hands and do my own thing?”

But guess what? There’s another huge update on Townsend’s “TT” apparel line. “…I’m really excited for you guys to see what’s coming—but this is just the start!”, she revealed. Going a little deeper, she shared that she’s been working with director Alexander John on this project. The latter is well-known for his collaborations with brands like LA LA Gear, Puma, and Roc Nation.

She made sure to showcase her clothing styles in all formats at the Roland Garros. She sported them during her singles campaign. While it didn’t last long, she then got to wear them more in women’s doubles. And then during the mixed doubles run as well where she eventually reached the summit clash.

It seems the objective of self-promoting her brand has been accomplished. Isn’t it amazing? But you know what’s been even more amazing? Her mixed doubles journey at the French Open. It was a very special experience for her. Why?

Taylor Townsend speaks on her mixed doubles run with Evan King

For the uninitiated, Taylor Townsend and Evan King made history together during their French Open campaign. It was the first time that African-American players managed to reach the QF stages (or better) in all five formats at a slam, namely men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s doubles, and mixed doubles.

Sharing her thoughts on this achievement, Townsend said, “We’re both from the South Side of Chicago, and he said, like, ‘Tuley Park to Roland Garros!’” reported the Tennis Channel on Friday. “And I’m like, ‘That is so crazy!’ Because that’s literally where I grew up playing and where he grew up playing.” She continued, “Like, the Black tennis community in the South Side of Chicago is not big. Everyone knows each other: We’ve all trained together, we’ve all hit together…”

After making it to the mixed doubles finals in Paris, with King, Townsend has made up her mind to stay with him at the All England Club too. “It’s so fun to be able to be on the same side of the court as him, and I’m so happy for the success that he’s having… And he’s locked me up for Wimbledon!”

It will be intriguing if this pair can end up lifting the trophy on the grass court in July? Are you excited to watch them play together again? Let us know in the comments below.