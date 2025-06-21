Katie Boulter Falls as 25-Year-Old American Nears Rare American Milestone at Nottingham

“I am trying to get as many titles as I can and put myself in the position to win titles.” A jubilant McCartney Kessler said after earning a semifinal spot at the Nottingham Open, on grass, this week. And guess who she had to stun to make it happen? Two-time defending champion, British WTA star Katie Boulter. Ahead of Wimbledon, 25-year-old Kessler has shown her potential on the green surface, but she’s not done yet. The youngster wants to clinch the title, eventually. Her heroics in Nottingham have now earned her amazing admiration from two ex-American icons. Plus, Kessler is now on the brink of replicating a rare milestone by a former compatriot.

On Friday, Boulter was expected to continue her dominance on the grass in Nottingham. After all, she won here back in 2023 when she bested compatriot Jodie Burrage. In the summit clash, she beat her with a score line of 6-3, 6-3. Then last season, Boulter once again proved her mettle at this WTA 250 event. During the final encounter, he outplayed Czechia’s Karolina Pliskova with a score line of 4-6, 6-3, 6-2. This season, however, she failed to make it three-in-a-row against Kessler.

The 25-year-old American snatched the first set against Boulter 6-3. But the latter leveled the fight in the second set. However, Kessler didn’t give up and fought back to earn a remarkable victory in the QF stage at the Nottingham Open. With a final score line of 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, she’s made it to the semis of a grass event for the first time in her career. Ex-WTA icon Coco Vandeweghe showered praises on her, during an episode of the Tennis Channel live podcast, saying, “you can just see how solid she is from the back of the court, just making Katie Boulter play that extra ball and not afraid of this transition.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Image Credits: McCartney Kessler/Instagram

AD

She added, “Sometimes you get these goofy moments on grass. But it’s all about trying to find the way and Katie Boulter did push this to a third set. But McCartney Kessler just fighting her way through, making lots of returns back, just putting pressure on that forehand of Katie Boulter.”

In the same podcast episode, host and sports commentator Steve Weissman then revealed, “Kessler will join Alison Riske as the only American to reach the final here” if she wins the semifinal on Saturday. She’s set to go against Slovakia’s Rebecca Šramková.

Back in 2022, Alison Riske reached the summit clash in Nottingham. Unfortunately, she lost against Beatriz Haddad-Maia (4-6, 6-1, 3-6). Coming back Kessler, she has undoubtedly increased her chances to shine on grass at the Wimbledon.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

McCartney Kessler has a chance to go the distance at Wimbledon

Playing against a two-time defending winner like Katie Boulter wasn’t easy for McCartney Kessler. After snatching the win in the quarterfinal, she admitted, “It was a really tight match, it was close. I wanted to stay within myself and keep playing my game and luckily I came out on top.” reported Sky Sports on June 20. The youngster added, “We are both aggressive players, so there was a lot of shot-making.”

Kessler’s won only one WTA title this season. Back in January, she defeated Belgium’s Elise Mertens in the final at the Hobart International. The American lifted the trophy with a score line of 6-3, 3-6, 6-0. Also, it was just her second overall career title.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Lately, Kessler’s performance on grass has been getting better. Especially since the 2024 Wimbledon. Playing in her maiden campaign at the All England Club, she couldn’t deliver a solid. In the first round itself, Greek pro Maria Sakkari beat her with a score line of 6-3, 6-1.

Now with a fine run in Nottingham, Kessler has indicated that she’s in form. Does that mean she will make a deeper run this time at Wimbledon? Only time will tell. What are your thoughts on her prospects from now on? Also, can she become the first American to clinch the Nottingham trophy? Let us know in the comments below.