Oldest Player at Wimbledon Refuses to Give Up With a Strong Message to Rivals: ‘I’m a Fighter’

At 37, any normal player would be happily retired and enjoying their time off the court. However, Laura Siegemund is refusing to give up. She is the oldest player in the women’s draw and is into the quarterfinals of the tournament after a straight-set win over Solana Sierra in the last 16. Siegemund took no time in dispatching the challenge of an opponent 16 years younger than her. After the match, the German star opened up about what kept her going on the tennis court and performing at the highest level.

During the post-match interview, the interviewer asked Siegemund how she felt about being the oldest player left in the women’s draw. Greeted with a huge round of applause, Siegemund said, “It’s not often that you get such a compliment for being the oldest. I’ve been saying in many, many interviews over many, many years that a psychology degree in these moments is absolutely worth nothing. Everyone that’s good in their job and a pro knows that knowing something and perform are two completely different things.”

Further, she went on to add, “Not everybody that knows how to play forehand could play amazing forehand. I think that I have that in me even as a young player just mentally very tough and I am a fighter and I learn better to stay in the moment and I said in the last interview that I am just focusing on me; not much I have to prove. There are some moments where you want to win badly, you get greedy, and it’s important to let go of that greed. If you are ready to accept that you could lose and that is what I am trying to remember.”

En route to her quarterfinal entry at this year’s Wimbledon, Siegemund has knocked out some of the top players like Madison Keys and Leylah Fernandez. Additionally, she is yet to lose a set in the tournament, which is a cherry on top of the cake for the German veteran. Siegemund has never hinted about retiring anytime soon, and she wants to continue playing at the top level for a few more years.

Meanwhile, Siegemund has never let her age come in the way of her performances at Wimbledon. Even during her shock, upset victory over Madison Keys, she had a stunning reaction as if she were a young tennis star.

Laura Siegemund drops wonderful reaction after defeating Madison Keys

In their third-round battle, Siegemund defeated the sixth seed Keys in straight sets 6-3, 6-3. Subsequently, she pointed her arms to the sky and jumped in joy, as any young player would do after a big win. The German star was absolutely delighted to progress at Wimbledon and opened up about how she felt after defeating Keys.

Siegemund revealed, “At times, it wasn’t the best quality, let’s say. But I managed, and in the end, it’s just important to find solutions and I did that well. Kept my nerves in the end. There are always nerves. If you don’t have nerves in this moment, you’re probably dead. You can’t not be happy when you beat a great player like Madison. There is technically no pressure for me. I try to remember that I only play for myself. I don’t feel like I need to prove anything anymore. My boyfriend often tells me that.”

Siegemund will next face World Number 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the last eight. The match can be followed on EssentiallySports’ Live Blog. While she is in the form of her life, it will be an uphill task in the quarterfinal for Siegemund.