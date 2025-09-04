How Much Money Does Naomi Osaka Earn Outside Tennis? LeBron James Partnership & Other Investments Explained

Naomi Osaka is playing the tennis of her life after coming back to the professional circuit since giving birth to her daughter Shai two years ago. While her 2025 season hadn’t turned out impressive till several weeks ago, the Japanese star now appears to be in full command. At the ongoing US Open, she’s proving her mettle with a phenomenal run. After besting Karolina Muchova in the quarterfinal battle on Wednesday night, the former World No.1 has sealed her spot in the semis for a third time in New York. Being a two-time winner already, she’s displaying a remarkable return to form on the American hard court.

Alongside her tennis prowess, however, Osaka has also succeeded in wooing fans beyond the court. Her popularity from the game has extended so much lately that she’s managed to build quite an impressive fortune off it. Thanks to her partnerships with some of the big names and entities, including an NBA icon. But how much exactly does Osaka earn apart from her tennis commitments?

Naomi Osaka’s Off-Court Earnings in 2025

Naomi Osaka boasts a staggering net worth of $45 million. Speaking of what she makes beyond the court, there are many ways, including endorsements. For example, when she took maternity leave in 2023, the Japanese star made $12 million from just her endorsement deals. On the other hand, only $1 million came from her prize money from tennis tournaments in that season. Remarkable, isn’t it? What’s even impressive is that between 2020 and 2021, she was able to mint $55 million from non-tennis appearances, thanks to endorsement projects.

The simple reason is that Naomi Osaka as a brand has gained tremendous heights in recent years. As a result, she’s been able to kick off her own projects too. Personal ventures like KINLÒ skincare and her Evolve talent agency make it evident. Not to mention a dream collaboration with basketball legend LeBron James.

Naomi Osaka’s Partnership With LeBron James

Three years ago, Naomi Osaka launched a new media company called Hana Kuma in partnership with NBA great LeBron James’ SpringHill Company. Per Osaka, Hana Kuma – which translates to “flower bear” in Japanese – focuses on churning out culturally specific stories. And that they would be “bold and playful.”

“I’ve built my career taking a different approach than those around me and because my journey has been so different it’s opened my eyes to all the incredible stories out there that aren’t getting told,” she wrote in a social media post back in 2022. “Stories that are global, about a variety of cultures and points of view, about important social issues.”

“There’s reason we call ourselves an Empowerment Company,” Lebron James wrote on X while reacting to the collaboration with Osaka. “This incredible woman and the stories she is going to bring to life is EXACTLY what we about!!! Incredibly proud to call her my partner.”

Naomi Osaka’s Major Brand Endorsements

Being one of the most amazing marketable athletes, Naomi Osaka has got a lot of partnerships with some of the biggest brands. They include the likes of Yonex (racquets and equipment), Nike (shoes and accessories), Nissan, Nissin Foods, Tag Heuer, MasterCard and BodyArmor. Not to mention the association with Louis Vuitton and Panasonic. All of them contribute to her yearly earnings.

Naomi Osaka’s Business Ventures and Investments

The four-time slam queen has several passion projects. Back in 2021, she launched her own skincare brand called Kinlo. Being an investor, she also became a co-owner of the North Carolina Courage. It’s one of the top clubs in the National Women’s Soccer League in the United States. And of course, then there was the collaboration with LeBron James’ SpringHill Company.

Osaka also tried her hands in real estate in the past. In October 2019, she spent $6.9 million to buy Nick Jonas’ former Beverly Hills mansion. Three years later in August 2022, she sold this home for $8.7 million.

Naomi Osaka and Media/Entertainment Projects

Back in 2021, Netflix released an exclusive documentary featuring the tennis mom. Per the official description, “This intimate series follows Naomi Osaka as she explores her cultural roots and navigates her multifaceted identity as a tennis champ and rising leader.” It showcased her journey while covering her slam success at the Australian Open and US Open.

Osaka’s media company Hana Kuna took on its first big project back in January last year. 2022 Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios partnered with Hana Kuna to launch his video series podcast titled Good Trouble with Nick Kyrgios. It featured the Aussie ATP star interacting with big names like Gordon Ramsay, Jemele Hill, Jay Shetty, Frances Tiafoe, Rainn Wilson, Gary Vaynerchuk, Mike Tyson and Naomi herself. Interestingly, Kyrgios is also part of her agency called Evolve.

Comparison With Other Tennis Stars’ Off-Court Earnings

When it comes to rubbing shoulders with some of the iconic names in tennis, Osaka is not behind. Speaking of her off-court earnings, Osaka has previously made $55 million from non-tennis appearances, owing to her brand endorsements, in one year. Now if you compare it with someone like 23-time slam queen Serena Williams, the Japanese star is actually ahead. It’s because the ex-American WTA pro used to make $15-20 million per year outside of tennis through her endorsement deals.

But if you shift the focus to the ATP landscape, Osaka doesn’t even come close to a figure like Roger Federer. The 20-time slam king made almost $1 billion outside of tennis. All thanks to his endorsements, public appearances and other business ventures during his career spanning over two decades.

How about Osaka’s comparison with someone from the modern-day era itself? If you take the example of six-time slam champion Iga Swiatek, Osaka’s not behind. Speaking of the Pole’s earnings away from her tennis-based appearances, she made $15 million last year from her endorsement deals.

While there’s no exact number of how much Osaka has made in total from off-court earnings so far, she has surely inspired with her marketability. Probably that’s why she was once able to pocket $55 million in a single year.

