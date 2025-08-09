Leylah Fernandez Gets Real on Unexpected Romance Ahead of Cincinnati Open: ‘Stalked Him’

Canadian star Leylah Fernandez has been running the headlines for various reasons in the past few weeks. First and foremost, it’s because of her dominating performance against Anna Kalinskaya in the final of the Citi Open, where she defeated the Russian by 6-1,6-2 in just 1 hour and 9 minutes. It was her first WTA 500 title and her fourth career WTA singles title triumph. Before this, her last title triumph came at Hong Kong in October 2023, and she had a record of 16-17 before this tournament.

Following this title triumph, Fernandez said, “I was just very happy that I got to not only push myself physically through the limits but also mentally. So that kind of will help me hopefully, for future tournaments.” But sadly for the 2021 US Open finalist, she had to face defeat against Maya Joint (4-6,1-6), in her first match at the Canadian Open. After making an early exit, she stirred a bit of controversy by claiming that she received “a lot of promise” from the tournament, with regards to scheduling, which would’ve definitely given her a few extra hours for her recovery after the grueling final in Washington, but she claimed the promise wasn’t kept.

Less than 48 hours later, we saw her back in action against the Aussie. However, other than these on-court things, Leylah Fernandez also stole the limelight by sharing her dating offer for her fans and followers just before the Citi Open. On July 18, 2025, she posted a video on her IG handle, opening up about her interest in experiencing a dating life. She asked her fans to send her their details via DM, stating that she was looking forward to a potential date in Montreal. Fernandez claimed she had received over 100 messages, but among all these messages, she picked one. In her recent interview with Tennis Channel, Leylah Fernandez spoke about her first dating experience and also shed light on the selection criteria. When she was asked about her experience, Fernandez said, “Oh man, I had a good time with the guy. He was funny, he is nice. So..”

Further on, when asked about the selection criteria, Leylah Fernandez clarified, “It’s a little hard because a lot of the guys who have been messaging me are international. So, they were going to fly in, and I was like, ‘I’m not going to do that to them.’ So I was giving it one more day, and then stumbled upon him, and his message kind of caught my attention. When I asked him like, ‘Did you even see my video?’ And he’s like ‘No, I didn’t’. His first message was kind of caught my attention, and then afterwards stalked him to make sure that he’s real.”

After making sure that the person was real, Fernandez claimed that she had taken a couple of opinions from her family, team members, and made sure that they were okay with it too. Having said that, she concluded her speech, hinting there has been a second date as well, and she’s keeping in contact with that person as well.

Talking about her family’s reaction to all these things, earlier, she had hilariously claimed that her father Jorge’s appearance tends to put people off from approaching her for dates. However, in a conversation with Tennis.com reporter, Davis Kane, she revealed that soon after her video came out, it was her father who had, in fact, asked her time and again if she had gone on a date.

Later on, in another instance, Leylah Fernandez went on to describe how she turned to her younger sister, Bianca, for help with her outfit selection for the date. But amid all these, the 22-year-old Canadian is also looking forward to getting back to winning ways at the Cincinnati Masters.

Leylah Fernandez feels “much better” ahead of the 2025 Cincinnati Masters

Currently ranked 26th in the world, Leylah Fernandez has a win-loss record of 21-18 this season. Other than winning the title at the Citi Open, her best performances this season came in Abu Dhabi and Nottingham, where she reached the quarterfinals. So, before Washington, she hadn’t won more than two matches at a tournament this year.

During the recent Media Day in Cincinnati, Leylah Fernandez was asked if she could recover from the setback that she had in Montreal against Joint. Replying to that, the Canadian said, “My mental state has had some ups and downs.” She spoke about how she and her family went through a scare earlier this season. However, despite these off-court challenges, she now claims, “We have found balance, things are much better. We are enjoying ourselves a lot, and we are very grateful to be here. I am very excited to play the North American swing. It’s been a while since I have been back to the United States and Canada, so it’s fantastic to play close to home.”

Can Leylah Fernandez bring up her best version in the rest of the tournaments in the North American hard-court swing? Well, former pro, CoCo Vandeweghe, believes Fernandez is a real “threat at the US Open.” Even another tennis star, Steve Johnson, considers her an absolute threat for the rest of the summer and leading up to the US Open. What are your thoughts on this, though?