Leylah Fernandez Reveals the Superstitious Side That Helped Her Win the DC Open

Is Leylah Fernandez back? Well, if the recent results are to be believed, it truly looks so. The 22-year-old sensation won the Citi Open title, defeating Anna Kalinskaya in the summit clash to win her first title this year. The US Open swing brings out the best in Fernandez, and she was in top form throughout the Citi Open. Fernandez, who is looking to better her 2021 US Open run, where she reached the finals before losing against Emma Raducanu, has a superstitious side behind her victories.

With the men’s tournament occurring simultaneously, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina had made it to the summit clash in men’s singles. Fernandez, who trained alongside Davidovich Fokina, had a fun interaction with the Spaniard and his team. After winning the title, Fernandez revealed how Chipotle helped her succeed in Washington.

She said, “All week, actually Davidovich Fokina’s team and I were kinda joking around because we’re both very superstitious. He likes to eat Chipotle and I was kinda eating burgers and fries, so we agreed that if we both make it to the Sunday final, we’re gonna eat Chipotle before going to Canada.”

While the superstition went on to help Fernandez in the final, Davidovich Fokina fell short against Alex de Minaur, losing narrowly in three sets. They now head to the National Bank Open, hoping to continue their good form in Canada. Meanwhile, it was the biggest title that Fernandez had won in her career. And it has come after a bit of a struggle, with Fernandez regrouping with her youth coaches in Spain after her Wimbledon second-round loss.

“It’s tough to lose and [go] through that little rut, but I just want to keep competing, keep playing and put on a good show for the fans. I’m very happy that I decided — that we both decided — to keep going in this crazy adventure and to never give up,” she said after winning the Citi Open title.

Meanwhile, Fernandez was even surprised by her performance in the final against Kalinskaya. She never expected to complete a dominant win there and shared her thoughts on her victory.

Leylah Fernandez couldn’t believe her performance in the final

The Canadian sensation required just over an hour to complete a straight-set victory 6-1, 6-2 against Kalinskaya. Although it was a one-sided affair, Fernandez hadn’t expected to win the match so easily. After clinching the title, she opened up about her tactics for the final.

She said, “My intention was actually to be more offensive than her, but I think at the same time, I like long rallies. So that kind of helped me to settle in. You know, I knew she was going to be offensive from the get-go, so I had to counterattack as quickly as possible and then get it to the front foot once I had the opportunities.”

Further, she added, “So I was just glad I was able to take advantage of certain balls she gave me in certain moments. Balls were going in for me today. I know a couple of shots that I hit, I was even surprised that it went in. So it kind of feels good that this year, today was a good day for me (smiling).”

The action now shifts to Montreal, where Fernandez will bank on the local support to dig deep in the tournament. Fernandez will face Maya Joint in the first round match.