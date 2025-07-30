Liudmila Samsonova Net Worth 2025: Prize Money, Endorsements, and Sponsorships

Liudmila Samsonova, born on November 11, 1998, in Olenegorsk, Russia, has made quite a name for herself on the WTA tour, showcasing her impressive skills as a powerful hitter. Standing tall at 6′0″, she went pro in 2013 and quickly made a name for herself with some early wins on the ITF Circuit. Since then, she’s picked up five WTA singles titles, including that big win at the 2021 German Open. She’s also reached a career-high ranking of No. 12 in singles and No. 40 in doubles.

Samsonova, recognized for her fierce playing style and mental strength, kept climbing the ranks with impressive performances in the Grand Slams. She made it to the round of 16 at the US Open and reached the quarterfinals at Wimbledon 2025, marking her best run in a major so far.

What is Liudmila Samsonova’s net worth in 2025?

By mid-2025, Liudmila Samsonova had racked up about $7.35 million in career prize money, which puts her roughly at 107th on the WTA all-time career earnings list. A lot of this success happened during her standout seasons, especially in 2022 and 2023, when she snagged several WTA singles titles and made impressive runs in Grand Slam tournaments, really boosting her prize money.

Additionally, Samsonova has landed endorsement deals with brands like K-Swiss for apparel and footwear, Wilson for racquets, and Liola Cosmetics, plus some provisional connections with HEAD Tennis. While specific sponsorship earnings aren’t public, typical mid‑tier WTA players with her profile might earn several hundred thousand dollars annually from off‑court partnerships.

How much prize money has Liudmila Samsonova earned in her career?

In 2025, Liudmila Samsonova made $1,502,089 in prize money from her matches in both singles and doubles. So, that total comes to about $1,387,271 from singles and $114,818 from doubles, which puts her at 16th on the WTA prize-money leaderboard for the year.

Even though she hasn’t snagged a title in 2025 just yet, Samsonova made it to the finals of the Strasbourg WTA 500 event, where she came up short but still took home $100,999. Plus, she made a strong showing at the Grand Slam tournaments, especially with her impressive run to the Wimbledon quarterfinals, which probably added a nice chunk to her earnings this season.

Which brands sponsor Liudmila Samsonova in 2025, and what are her endorsements?

In 2025, Liudmila Samsonova is still rocking her main sponsorship with K-Swiss. They’re providing her with all the footwear and apparel she needs and showcasing her in their global marketing efforts. On the court, you’ll often see her rocking K‑Swiss gear, especially during big events like the Australian Open and other major tournaments. Samsonova is mentioned in official materials from both K‑Swiss and tennis platforms as part of their group of athletes.

Her equipment partner is Wilson, which provides her racquets and backs her on the court, especially in tune with her aggressive, power-driven style of play. The sponsorship covers some promotional appearances and campaign spots, especially during the Grand Slam seasons. Also, Liola Cosmetics, an Italian beauty brand, has her on board as a brand ambassador, using her Italian ties and bilingual charm to go beyond just athletic endorsements.

Samsonova’s endorsement portfolio mixes things up, bringing together her core tennis apparel and equipment partnerships with some lifestyle and beauty brands. This sets her up as not just an elite athlete but also as a rising commercial presence both internationally and in tennis-focused markets.