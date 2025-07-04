Madison Keys’ Fitness Struggles Trigger Wimbledon Exit and Shake American WTA Hopes

Madison Keys, the American tennis sensation who’s the reigning Australian Open champion entered Wimbledon with high hopes and the weight of a nation’s expectations on her shoulders. As one of the few American women consistently performing at the highest level. Keys was seen as a beacon of hope for a country eager to see its stars shine on the global stage.

However, the tournament took an unexpected turn for Keys, leaving fans and followers concerned about her well-being and the future of American tennis at the All England Club. With her powerful game and recent success, Keys was poised to make a deep run, but as the days unfolded, it became clear that something was amiss, threatening to derail her campaign and dim the hopes of her supporters.

Illness forces Keys to skip press duties after third-round defeat

Madison Keys’ health concerns, specifically an illness that led to her skipping press duties after her third-round loss. On July 4, 2025, Keys lost to an unseeded Laura Siegemund in straight sets 6-3, 6-3, continuing the stunning exodus of seeded players this Wimbledon. Following this, a tweet from journalist Adam Addicott noted, “No press duties for Madison Keys due to illness.”

This illness raised concerns, especially given her history of health challenges at Wimbledon. In 2024, Keys retired from her fourth-round match against Jasmine Paolini due to a torn hamstring when leading 5-2 in the final set. That injury was a significant setback, and the 2025 illness, while not detailed, suggests a pattern of physical struggles at this tournament.

Her third-round loss to Siegemund, ranked No. 22, was unexpected, with Siegemund advancing to the round of 16 without dropping a set. This early exit dimmed American hopes, especially as other top U.S. players like Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula also faced early exits. The illness likely impacted her performance, as Siegemund capitalized on Keys’ off-day, becoming the oldest female player to reach the Round of 16 in the Open Era at 37. For Keys, this meant missing out on defending ranking points and building on her previous Wimbledon quarterfinal appearances in 2015 and 2019.

Mental resilience amid physical setbacks

Keys has spoken openly about the psychological demands of tennis, calling the season “It’s a marathon, not a sprint, and people will have dips” and praising therapy for helping her separate identity from performance. She credits her ongoing sessions with giving her perspective during long stretches of pain management and rehab.

According to The Guardian, Keys’ husband-coach relationship with Bjorn Fratangelo has been pivotal. After switching to Fratangelo as her full-time coach in 2023. She noted that open communication off court made on-court adjustments smoother and bolstered her confidence heading into Wimbledon.

As the American hope navigates both an illness and the mental grind of Grand Slam tennis, her resilience will continue to be tested. For now, all eyes will be on her next match and on whether she can bounce back quickly from her Wimbledon setback.