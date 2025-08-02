Madison Keys Makes Venus Williams Admission About 26-Year-Old Spark That Changed Everything

Venus Williams is not just a tennis icon, but a fashion queen, too. Who can forget that inevitable jumper she flaunted during 2011’s Wimbledon? Or her 2010 US Open outfit, where she wore a black, flapper-inspired dress, with a work of faux-leather fringe? Not to mention the simple yet stellar whites at the 2010 grass major. She had her dress laced with Tina Turner-style frills. In short, she’s been an inspiration for many, in more ways than one.

One can even go back in time, slightly earlier. In the late 90s, a 19-year-old Venus made waves at the 1999 Wimbledon. A year after she made it to the quarterfinals at the All England Club, she mirrored her performance. Sadly, she couldn’t enter the semis after losing to ex-WTA icon Steffi Graf. However, her looks in this campaign turned heads. And one unsuspecting little girl, who would go on to be a slam champion in 2025, was in awe. So much so that being a tennis player became her only dream. We are talking about none other than Madison Keys, who finally captured her first major earlier this year. But how did the elder Williams sister make her pick up the racket sport?

In a recent Instagram clip, shared by Tennis Channel, the former World No.5 opened up on how Venus’ cut-out whites, with the now-iconic beads, at the 1999 edition of the grass major literally transformed her life – forever. “1999 Wimbledon. Venus was playing and I walked through my parents’ bedroom. And I said, ‘I really like her dress, I want to play tennis.'” She added, “I had never seen tennis before; no one in my family plays tennis. That match is quite literally the only reason that I am standing here today.”

Now, even at 45, Williams is showing no signs of stopping when it comes to being an inspiration. Especially with her magnificent tennis comeback after more than a year. Even her battle with fibroids stands as a testament to her strength. Terrible menstrual cramps and nausea often had her “hugging the toilet seat,” yet doctors dismissed her period symptoms as normal. Talking to TODAY, she confessed that at one point, “It just got too bad, and I couldn’t handle it.” But she not only made it through, she came out of it with fresh determination.

Venus Williams looks back on her journey back to tennis

Because of fibroids, Venus Williams had to skip the entire 2024 season. Her last appearance came during the Miami Open over a year ago. Recently, she took to her Instagram while recalling the phase of her surgery that finally made her feel secure and safe.

In an Instagram post, she revealed various moments from her surgery and how she felt about the entire process. She underlined how initially she was told her condition was “was inoperable. I was told I could bleed to death on the table. I was told to get a surrogate and forget the hope to carry my own children. I was misdiagnosed. I went untreated for years and years and years.” After going through this ordeal with herself, she has now come to understand that it is imperative “to advocate for your health!” Her reason to share her story? To ensure that other women don’t have to endure what she had to.

Even after recovering from a painful phase, her will to train didn’t fade. “Gym…I wanna go the gym”, were the first words she mumbled after the successful operation. And now, she’s back to her tennis world. At 45, she made her return in Washington, D.C. last month and registered a victory after two years. She became the oldest woman, after former icon Martina Navratilova in 2004, to clinch a WTA main draw win.

But the veteran’s not done yet. Avid fans will get to see more of Williams soon. Thanks to her participation in the upcoming US Open mixed doubles event. She will team up with compatriot Reilly Opelka.