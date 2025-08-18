Madison Keys’ Net Worth 2025: Career Earnings, Businesses, Sponsorships, and Endorsement Deals

Madison Keys just won her first Grand Slam this year at the 2025 Australian Open, where she defeated Aryna Sabalenka. Previously, she had reached multiple Grand Slam semifinals (Australian Open 2015, 2022, 2025; French Open 2018), but never stayed the last woman standing. Now that she’s finally achieved that feat, her marketability has only grown. Currently, she’s 30 years old. And if she manages to keep up this pace, her worth in the sport may only increase.

What is Madison Keys’ net worth in 2025?

Madison Keys’ net worth in 2025 is estimated at around 12 million USD, per Celebrity Net Worth. It’s built through her tennis career, endorsement deals, and some smart investments. Since stepping into the professional circuit in 2009, she has collected more than 22.4 million dollars in prize money.

A major chunk of that came in 2025 alone, when she earned 5.56 million dollars thanks to her Australian Open victory, which brought her 2.17 million dollars, and her title win at the Adelaide International. Earlier milestones like her 2014 Eastbourne trophy, the 2017 US Open final, and the 2019 Cincinnati Open also played important roles in shaping her career earnings.

Her Grand Slam win over Aryna Sabalenka and victories against Iga Swiatek and Elena Rybakina cement her status at the top.

How much prize money and career earnings does Madison Keys have?

Madison Keys has built an impressive career, collecting between $21.2 and $22.4 million in prize money by January 2025, according to WTA records. Her 2025 season has been especially rewarding. It added another $2.7 to $3.5 million. The biggest boost came from her Australian Open triumph, where she defeated Aryna Sabalenka to take home $2.17 million. She also lifted the Adelaide International trophy, earning about $120,000 to $150,000, and reached the semifinals at Indian Wells.

Some of her earlier career highlights include reaching the 2017 US Open final, which earned her $1.83 million; winning the 2019 Cincinnati Open title worth $1 million; and claiming the 2024 Strasbourg crown with a $200,000 prize. From her early years between 2009 and 2014, she earned about $1 to $2 million. Her biggest spikes came between 2015 and 2018, and again from 2019 to 2023, when she earned $7 to $8 million in each period.

Tennis Winnings (Career Total) $22.4 million Tennis Winnings (2025 YTD) $2,773,449–$3.58 million Brand Endorsements $10–15 million Business & Equity Deals $2–5 million Total Career Earnings $33–42 million

Which brands sponsor Madison Keys in 2025 and what are her endorsements?

Madison Keys has been with Nike since 2009, not just wearing their apparel and shoes but also starring in their 2019 inspirational campaign. In 2016, she teamed up with Orangetheory Fitness to promote healthy living. For years she used Wilson’s Ultra Tour racquet before making the switch in 2024 to Yonex’s Ezone 98, which played a role in her 2025 Australian Open triumph.

Her brand journey extends beyond sports. In 2017, she became Evian’s first American ambassador, appearing in their global campaigns. Since 2018, she has endorsed Acuvue contact lenses, sharing her personal connection to vision correction. Volvo USA gifted her an S60 in 2021 after her Volvo Open win, and she also drives an XC90.

Recently, in 2025, she launched a medallion necklace with Brilliant Earth and joined La Roche-Posay for skincare. Past collaborations include Ultimate Software, and her Kindness Wins foundation continues to partner with socially responsible brands.

Inside Madison Keys’ business ventures and investments

Back in 2016, Madison Keys teamed up with FearlesslyGIRL, an initiative that encouraged young women to embrace self-confidence through interactive summits. Three years later, she took things further by launching the Kindness Wins Foundation, which helps fund tennis programs and educational opportunities for underprivileged youth.

By 2021, Keys stepped into the business world with a smart move, investing in Oura Health’s $100 million Series C round. The company, valued at $2.55 billion, attracted other big names like Kevin Durant, and her equity stake likely boosted her wealth. In 2023, she joined hands with Evian on sustainability campaigns.

Her investment journey continued in 2024 with Thorne HealthTech, a personalized nutrition brand, perfectly aligning with her wellness-driven lifestyle. Then only this year, she has purchased a $1.2 million home in Boca Raton. Adding real estate to her portfolio. Keys has steadily built a financial foundation that extends well beyond tennis.