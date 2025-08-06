Madison Keys’ Opponent Shares Tearful Canadian Open Tribute After Personal Loss- “Hopefully He’s Watching”

America’s Madison Keys started the season with a bang, winning titles in Adelaide and then the big one at Melbourne. After winning the 2025 AO title, the 30-year-old tennis star said, “At the end of the day, I want to win every tournament that I’m in a draw of.” But surprisingly, she has failed to make it to the finals after that. Talking about her performances in the major events, Keys reached the QF at the French Open, but she failed miserably in Wimbledon (got knocked out in the third round). Following that setback, she was looking to make a strong comeback in the North American hard-court swing, but she failed to secure a spot in the SF of the 2025 Canadian Open.

Recently, she got knocked out of this tournament by the Danish star, Clara Tauson. Ranked 19th in the world, Tauson has already won a title (ASB Classics) this season, but at the Canadian Open, this Dane has looked like a completely different player. After defeating the 2025 Wimbledon champion, Iga Swiatek, by 7-6(1),6-3 in the R16, she has now taken down the 2025 AO champion in a similar fashion (6-1,6-4). A beating the Pole, Clara Tauson said, “I think I’m getting more confident in this kind of level and feeling like I belong here a bit more.”

Did this confidence from the previous game give Clara Tauson an extra push in this match? Well, in her post-match interview, with tears in her eyes, the 22-year-old revealed, “Still in shock. 2 days ago, my grandfather unfortunately passed away. So I really wanted to win for him today.” She further went on to add, “I’m definitely not done yet. I was told the day after I beat Iga (Swiatek). So yesterday, I really wanted to come out here and show my best tennis for him, and hopefully he’s watching.”

via Imago Image Credits: Clara Tauson/IG