Madison Keys’ Post-Match Reaction Turns Heads After Cincinnati Open Thriller: ‘What Am I Doing?’

The Grandstand Court witnessed a remarkable encounter on Saturday. This season’s Australian Open queen Madison Keys was up against a formidable rival, Germany’s Eva Lys. While the pre-match expectations were mostly siding with Keys, the end result was far from it. Lys gave the American WTA star a run for her money. So much so that it edged to a nail-biting finish. Keys has a tendency to rebound and claw her was back from the jaws of defeat. From a point where she nearly lost the match, the World No.6 somehow turned things around, hilariously, to her own astonishment.

Lys began the proceedings one-sided. She snatched the first set with a breadstick against the slam winner. However, Keys then responded equally, taking the second set 6-3. But it was the decider that was action-packed and popcorn-worthy. At one point, Lys was leading 3-0 on her way to taking the second round. But Keys was unrelenting. She leveled the score yet again in the last set and was on the verge of victory at 5-4. Cue, plot twist. Lys fought back, determined, and forced the battle into a tie-break after the set reached 6-6. It was at this moment, though, that Keys really burst through. The tiebreak was one-sided as she snatched her ticket to the next round with a final score line of 1-6, 6-3, 7-6(1).

Of course, the American star was extremely happy with her performance. But during the post-match interview with Tennis Channel‘s Prakash Amritraj, she was amused with the way she won. The host curiously shed light on a special habit of Keys’ where she’s “come back from the brink (of defeat) a bunch of times this year.” Keys responded, saying, “Yeah,” to which Prakash told her, “That’s a pretty special talent, you know. Well, I mean..I don’t know.” Having no better way to react, Keys just said, “I mean, better than the alternative, I suppose. But also, like, what am I doing?”

via Imago Wimbledon – Fourth Round Madison Keys USA during her fourth round match at the 2024 Wimbledon Championships at the AELTC in London, UK, on July 7, 2024. Photo by Corinne Dubreuil/ABACAPRESS.COM London United Kingdom PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRAxUK Copyright: xDubreuilxCorinne/ABACAx

The alternative here is losing, for which the host said, “Well, you obviously never do that.” “Well, okay, that’s fair. But look, the good news is, it didn’t end that way. Found a way to come back. A lot of players might not have found a way to come back.” While still perplexed about this specific acknowledgement, she commented, “Okay, that’s great. But like, what am I doing?” Prakash then decided to close out the unintentionally humorous interaction, saying, “You know, Mady, I can’t answer that. I really can’t. But it is, it’s always unbelievably entertaining to watch.” Left in splits, Keys humbly said, “Well, I’m glad you guys are entertained.”

