Madison Keys Reveals Chris Evert’s Hidden Influence Behind Her Lethal Weapon at French Open

“I couldn’t find my game, and being in that position is never really super enjoyable, as you could probably imagine,” echoed the frustration of the reigning AO champion Madison Keys after a crushing defeat at Indian Wells, winning just one game against Aryna Sabalenka. And since her Grand Slam triumph, her form has taken a noticeable dip, with a QF finish in Madrid being her best showing. Yet, the clay of Roland Garros has turned up a twist in the tale.

Since her 2nd-round exit at Roland-Garros in 2023, the 8th seed has reached at least the 3rd round in every GS she’s entered. That grit was on full display again on Wednesday, as the 30-year-old faced off against Katie Boulter. She dropped just four games on Philippe-Chatrier in a 6-1, 6-3 victory, sealing her place in the third round. Her secret weapon? The second serve, an area she has mastered with the guidance of the legendary Chris Evert. But how exactly did the 18-time GS champion help sharpen that crucial aspect – the rock-solid foundation of her game?

Speaking after her commanding win over Katie Boulter, the American opened up about the key to her impressive second serve during the post-match press conference. When asked how she mastered such a vital shot, Madison credited her early days at the Chris Evert Tennis Academy. “I started training at Evert Tennis Academy when I was 10, and I had a coach named Mandy Wilson. And I would say to this day, I give her all the credit in the world for my kick serve. She completely helped me from the start. I remember standing on the outside of a fence and having to try to kick it up and over the fence and just work on that so, so much. And it was just such a thing that we focused on for so long,” she said.

Keys explained later that it wasn’t just talent, it was years of technical adjustments and dedication. “And it was that, and honestly, it was my forehand grip that I used to be very under. And there, and so it took a few years of really practicing that and not really doing well, I would go to tournaments and my serve would be flattened out again, and we’d have to go back and really work on that. So lots and lots of work at a very, very young age,” she added.

via Reuters Tennis – Australian Open – Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia – January 25, 2022 Madison Keys of the U.S. in action during her quarter final match against Czech Republic’s Barbora Krejcikova REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake

Madison began training at the Evert Academy in Boca Raton, Florida, at the age of 9 and moved there with her family a year later. Founded by John Evert and partly run by tennis legend Chris Evert, the academy played a crucial role in shaping her game in her career. Even Chris Evert has spoken highly of Keys’ potential from a young age.

“From 10 years old, she had more power than anyone her age, easy power,” Evert wrote. “On a good day, she could beat anyone, but on a bad day would make lots of errors. Hadn’t figured out how to harness the power yet. At 14, in her first pro tournament, she beat a top 80 player.”

Now, as Madison finds her stride again post-AO, she proudly credits those foundational years for the power and precision she’s bringing back to the court.

Madison Keys opens up after beating the British number one in straight sets

Katie Boulter entered the French Open on a high, fresh off her 1st clay-court title at the WTA 125 event nearby at Lagardère Paris Racing Club. The Brit carried that form into her 2nd-round clash, initially disrupting Madison Keys’ rhythm with a tight start. But after 24 minutes of tense exchanges, Keys broke through to lead 3-1, her inside-out forehand starting to click: a key indicator of her confidence on court.

From that point, the American ace who beat Aryna Sabalenka in the final of AO final took control. Her relentless pace forced Boulter into reactive tennis, with AO champion dictating points and disrupting her opponent’s flow. A blazing inside-out forehand secured an early break in the 2nd set. Boulter saved a match point at 5-1 with a bold backhand off the baseline and used a clever drop shot to close the gap to 5-3. But the No.7 seed stayed locked in, wrapping up a 6-1, 6-3 win in 79 minutes.

And right after the match, Keys reflected on her growing comfort on the clay court. “I’m coming to love clay. You definitely have to be more patient to set up the point. You have to accept you might have to reset in a point, add a little different shape to shots. It’s something I’ve tried to add to my game over all these years. I really love being here, playing here, it’s always such an honour to play on these biggest courts. It’s always a great day to get a result on this court.” she added.

Next, Keys will face fellow American ace Sofia Kenin in the third round match. With her 2nd serve firing, the stage is set for a thrilling third-round showdown. Now the question remains: can she outplay her compatriot to claim a coveted spot in the fourth round?