Madison Keys’ Sensational French Open Run Leaves Serena Williams’ Ex-Coach in Awe With Emotional Praise

“At the end of the day, I want to win every tournament that I’m in a draw of,” said Madison Keys after winning the Australian Open earlier this year. After turning pro in February 2009 on her 14th birthday, Keys had to wait for almost 16 years to find success on the biggest stages of the game. When she was asked to describe her feelings after her maiden Grand Slam triumph, the 30-year-old said, “From the time I was 14, I just always wanted to win a Grand Slam, and what would that feel like?” The 2025 season has been a year of resurgence for this American. After winning titles in Adelaide and Melbourne, she has set her sights to bring her third from Paris. Recently, she stole a victory from the jaws of defeat against her compatriot Sofia Kenin in the fourth round of the Roland Garros. Seeing her incredible fightback, Serena Williams’ ex-coach couldn’t stop herself from reflecting her admiration for Keys. What did Rennae Stubbs say, though?

If we take a look at Madison Keys’ campaign at the 2025 French Open, she started this tournament with two straight-set wins against Daria Saville and Katie Boulter in the first two rounds. But in the third round, the 2020 finalist, Sofia Kenin (also 2020 Australian Open champion), gave her a run for her money by taking the first set by 6-4. Keys was 0-3 down in the third set and had also saved three match points to remain undefeated in the Grand Slams this season. With this win, she has now also secured her first R16 appearance at the French Open since 2022.

Interesting Fact: Madison Keys’ best record in this tournament was reaching the semifinal in 2018.

Seeing her incredible comeback in this match, tennis legend, Rennae Stubbs dropped a tweet saying, “Amazing match so far from Keys. Staying composed under serious pressure from Kenin. This is the difference between the two of them right now. Composure wins matches at this level.”

This was her fourth win against Kenin, and with this win, she has now taken their H2H record to 4-1. But was it the first time that we’ve seen Stubbs showing her support for Keys? Well, even when Keys lost the 2025 Charleston Open final to Anna Kalinskaya 2-6, 4-6, Stubbs was among the first ones to lift her spirits. She had then dropped a tweet saying, “@Madison_Keys is an absolute inspiration.” Not only that, even when she won the Australian Open, Stubbs congratulated her and her team for her relentless effort to witness this success. Talking about success, can Keys find success in Paris? Time will tell! But who’s she facing in her next match?

Madison Keys will take on another American, Hailey Baptiste, in the fourth round

With this recent win against Kenin, Madison Keys has now become the oldest player to win 10+ consecutive women’s singles Grand Slam matches since Serena Williams between the Australian Open 2017 and Wimbledon 2018 (16 wins in a row). Next up for her is the 23-year-old Hailey Baptiste. Do you know that Baptiste had in fact defeated Keys in their very first encounter?

In their first faceoff in Washington, Baptiste got the better of the experienced campaigner in straight sets, but Madison Keys secured victories in their next two encounters. Hence, their current H2H record is 2-1 in favor of Keys.

In 2019, after securing her first WTA main draw win by stunning Keys, she said, “It felt really good. We both train a lot in Orlando at USTA, so I see her around campus. She’s somebody that I always looked up to.“

Even before this meeting, Hailey Baptiste recalled those moments, saying, “It was my first WTA match. I had a lot of nerves and a lot of excitement, and I was obviously playing somebody that I looked up to. I was just loose, having fun, I was in my hometown.” Having said that, she further added, “I had a few match points in that [Indian Wells] match. I’m definitely looking to play her again and change the narrative because that one definitely stung.” Revenge on the cards?

Well, Madison Keys is now into her fifth Round of 16 appearance at the French Open, and she claims she had to really “dig deep” in the previous match against Kenin. Are we going to see another nail-biter, or is Keys going to wrap up this match against Baptiste within the blink of an eye?