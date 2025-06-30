Maria Sharapova Looks Unrecognizable as She Returns to Wimbledon With David Beckham

Almost 21 years since her emphatic triumph at the iconic SW19, the five-time major champion, Maria Sharapova, makes her presence felt at Wimbledon. If we take a look at the history, in 2004, Sharapova defeated the two-time defending champion, Serena Williams in the final by 6-1,6-4 to win her first major title. She was then just 17 years old, and while reacting to that emphatic victory in 2014, Sharapova said, “I look at all my achievements and I think of that moment, being 17 years old and one of the biggest stages of my career, to be able to come up with the tennis and the goods, as I was able to do, in the second week of the tournament…I’m very proud of those achievements.”

Fast forward to 2025, she is back again at the iconic Grand Slam tournament, but this time, Maria Sharapova is not alone. She’s now joined by the soccer star, David Beckham. The 38-year-old tennis star, recently shared an image of her with the English soccer legend on her IG with the caption, “Let the (Wimbledon) games begin 🎾🥳.”

