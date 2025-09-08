Maria Sharapova Opens Up on the Downside of Being a Tennis Pro 5 Years After Retirement

“I’m saying goodbye,” an emotional Maria Sharapova wrote, as she bid adieu to tennis back in 2020. Having served the sport for over a decade and a half, it was always going to be tough for the Russian star to quit the sport. However, she knew that the time had come for her to hang up her boots as things were not going great in her career. Nonetheless, with five Grand Slam titles, Sharapova was one of the most successful players back then and held her head high in her retirement. More than five years after quitting the sport, Sharapova reflected on the biggest downside of leaving the sport.

Recently, Sharapova has been in much news after she was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame by none other than her rival-turned-friend, Serena Williams. It was a wholesome moment for the Russian star, getting one of the biggest career honors from her biggest rival. Subsequently, she was interviewed by Travel + Leisure, during which she opened up about how it felt being an ex-tennis player.

Sharapova revealed, “I used to travel with a lot of bags because I had just so many things for my profession. One of the most liberating aspects of being retired is that I love traveling with a carry-on. Even if I feel like I under-packed, it feels so liberating to travel light.” Naturally, tennis stars have to carry their entire kit, which includes several rackets and clothing, during the tournaments. This can make the luggage quite cumbersome to carry, which isn’t the case with Sharapova after she bid farewell to the sport.

After her retirement, Sharapova has focused on her business ventures while spending quality time with her family. Back in 2022, she gave birth to her first child, a son named Theodore, who is now more than three years old. Despite leaving her tennis career behind her, Sharapova is still driven by the ambition to succeed.

Maria Sharapova discusses life as a mother

With her all-round ability, Sharapova showed why she is a legend in the true sense. Be it her on-court exploits or her successes in her business ventures, the Russian star never failed to disappoint. Moreover, at 38, Sharapova has enough in herself to succeed in different aspects of her life.

During an interview, she said, “If I’m gonna leave my baby, I mean, he’s not a baby anymore, but if I’m gonna leave my home and my family, it better be worth it. I better be so excited about where I’m going and who I’m working with and what I’m building. And that’s so much more important than, and I realize how unique that position is, you know, at 38 years old. I really, I recognize it and I’m so grateful for it, but I’m also a workaholic. I don’t know any other way. Like, I’ve been ambitious since I was a very young girl.”

Thus, as far as success is concerned, Sharapova's retirement hasn't changed anything.