Maria Sharapova Reveals Honest Serena Williams Equation After Emotional Hall of Fame Moment

It was a wholesome moment for Maria Sharapova, as she received the Hall of Fame honor from her rival-turned friend, Serena Williams. Not many had expected Williams to induct Sharapova into the elite group, especially considering their strong rivalry over the years. Yet, life can be full of surprises, and Williams showed exactly why. As a result, Sharapova couldn’t be any happier, and it was a perfect tribute for her after having an illustrious tennis career. Recently, she reminisced about the massive honor received from Williams days ago.

After her eventful outing in the US, where she was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame and even made an appearance at the US Open, Sharapova was involved in an exclusive interview with Travel + Leisure. During a conversation there, she talked about various subjects like her travels during her playing career and her favorite moments from it. Additionally, she also highlighted her emotional Hall of Fame moment, with Williams by her side.

Sharapova said, “That was a full-circle moment. It started when I was a young girl watching her play with Venus, and just being so inspired by their strength and how amazing they were at their craft. Then facing Serena for so many years and now having her accepting and inducting me into the Hall of Fame.”

Back during their playing days, the two were among the fiercest rivals on the court. However, the mutual respect between them never faded away, and with time, they became good friends off the court. While not many might have expected Williams to induct Sharapova into the Hall of Fame, the American legend shared an interesting reason why she honored Sharapova with that honor.

Serena Williams’ pleasant surprise for Maria Sharapova

It all began when Sharapova was just 17 years old, and she defeated Williams, who was already an established player back then, in the final of the Wimbledon Championships in 2004. It was a brutal shock for the American legend, and their rivalry only grew from that point onwards. Fast forward to 2025, and the two are happily retired, sharing a friendly bond off the court. As Williams inducted Sharapova into the Hall of Fame, she revealed what brought her to the event.

Williams said, “I am probably the last person you expected to see here tonight, but honestly, a few years ago, I probably would have said the same. A few months ago, Maria texted me that she needed to talk… When I called her, she asked me if I would introduce her into the Hall of Fame, and before she even finished her question, I said, ‘Yes!’ loud, immediately, with my whole chest, because, of course, it’s Maria. I was honored.”

The friendship between Sharapova and Williams, who were once the strongest of rivals, shows the very existence of sports. Keeping the competitive spirit in place, the two shared mutual respect for each other, which became a strong pillar of their friendship. The Hall of Fame moment was the perfect testament of their friendship and Williams truly made Sharapova’s day.