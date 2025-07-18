Maria Sharapova Set To Make $21 Million Profit On LA House After 13 Years

It never gets tiring looking into the lives of our favorite athletes off the court. Just recently, Aryna Sabalenka has started posting vlogs to here YouTube channel giving fans an inside scoop into her life, her routines and what a champion looks like when they’re just doing normal things like making breakfast or getting groceries. Well, it’s one thing to see an athlete’s house in glimpses from a short vlog, it’s a whole other thing to be living in them. And by the looks of it, Maria Sharapova fans, (the loaded ones at least) may have a chance to do just that in her gorgeous Manhattan Beach oasis in California.

Fans of Architectural Digest videos will not be able to forget Maria Sharapova’s serene beachside mansion. Her love for minimalism and clean lines reflected in every inch of the beach side home. Sharapova spent three years working closely with both architect Grant Kirkpatrick and interior designer Courtney Applebaum to tailor the home to her personal liking, which is one that is highly influenced by the Japanese aesthetics of minimalism. And, all that work seems to have paid off!

The home, that Sharapova bought in 2012 for $4.1 million is now on the market for $25 million, nearly four times it’s buying value. It’s good to note that aside from all the zen vibes and minimalist influences the house also has a two lane bowling alley and a pool, so the hiked up price may be well worth it. But does this mean that Sharapova can add yet another feather to her cap, that of a house flipper?

Maybe, and maybe it’s something she’ll consider when she and husband Alexander Gilkes start to spend more time in Europe following the sale, that is, if she can find the time away from all her other business endeavors.

Maria Sharapova: The Businesswoman

It’s not uncommon for athletes to take on business ventures when they’re sporting careers come to a halt. Serena Williams launched a multimedia company, Nine Two Six Productions, soon after her retirement to promote diverse female narratives with broad audience appeal. It makes sense, if you think about it, for an athlete to build upon their already established personal brand and take on a business, and Sharapova didn’t miss out on this opportunity.

Sharapova has stakes in a number of companies, including a sweet company she founded and it’s aptly named Sugarpova! Sugarpova that was started in 2012 and initially it just focused on candy, owing to Sharapova’s own love for the stuff, but it now also sells chocolates and clothes. Sharapova in turn has invested in the wellness product Theragun and also has some stakes in the UFC. Because of her enviable business acumen, Sharapova even once found herself on an episode of Shark Tank.

However, now with her dream beach house selling for $21 million more than the buying price, maybe she has a whole other set of talents she can reign in on, i.e., her eye for design and detail. Who’s to say where Sharapova will go from here, but if we can make a prediction based on her track record, it looks like it’ll be somewhere good(and uncluttered).