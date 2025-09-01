Martina Navratilova Fires Back at Critic After Chris Evert Defends Herself in US Open Commentary Row

It’s no easy job being a sports commentator. From knowing every detail about the sport to making calls that many might miss while riding the match’s energy—it’s a tough gig. Former pro Chris Evert has been at it for a while, but her commentary has drawn both praise and criticism. Still, only those in the role truly know what it takes to share your thoughts publicly. And now, her friend and former rival Martina Navratilova isn’t holding back on calling out the drama!

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Last week, Evert found herself in the midst of online turmoil. On August 12, she tweeted with excitement about the Emma Raducanu vs. Aryna Sabalenka match at Cincinnati, writing, “Boy! This @EmmaRaducanu @Sabalenka match!!!!👍👍👍👏👏👏👏👏.” Her enthusiasm was obvious, but later on September 1, during the US Open, when Taylor Townsend was battling Barbora Krejcikova, some were left unhappy with the commentary.

A user wrote under the old tweet, accusing Evert of bias against Townsend, saying, “Chris, I loved watching you but the way you’re commenting about the CZE girl is just evil. We know your bias is with Townsend, but try to mask it would you.” The comment went viral, sparking controversy. Evert responded firmly: “I AM NOT COMMENTATING THAT MATCH!!!!!!!!” shutting down the accusations.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Martina Navratilova then added her voice, writing, “This is why I don’t talk tennis much here—thanks to people like you.” She didn’t pick sides but made her feelings clear. It’s a pointed reminder of the pressures these commentators face.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The truth? Chris Evert wasn’t even on the panel for that Raducanu-Sabalenka match. Adam Fielder and co-commentator Lindsay Davenport handled those calls. So, the fan blaming Evert was way off. But this mix-up came amid growing criticism of Evert’s commentary style. She’s faced backlash this season, particularly after stirring controversy with gender-based remarks about Karolina Muchova.

This year hasn’t been kind to tennis commentators overall. Fans across the globe have not held back, slamming broadcasters for what they call unfair or “awful” commentary. While Evert escaped direct blame for this mix-up, the spotlight on commentators’ conduct has never shone brighter. Still, she did pick up criticism for her commentary during some WTA matches at the US Open.

AD

Chris Evert and more under fire for commentary during Swiatek’s match

On day five of the tournament, Iga Swiatek battled Suzan Lamens, dropping the second set but bouncing back to clinch a 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 victory. It was a win that brought relief, but the broadcast didn’t fare as well. WCBD Sports Director Mark Morgan fired a social media shot: “Hey @espn why is it during EVERY women’s singles match at the US Open the broadcasters are relentlessly negative? Seriously, Swiatek has won 6 majors, and she’s being picked apart. The men are not treated this way – show some respect. This gossipy approach is bullshit.” Harsh, but pointed.

That day’s commentary team included main commentator Chris McKendry, co-commentator Chris Evert, and pundit Sloane Stephens. McKendry, a seasoned ESPN pro, brings energy and polish but has drawn criticism for light tennis insight and slipping up on names.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

A similar moment happened in the men’s draw. On August 26, during Jannik Sinner’s opener against Vit Kopriva, the commentary abruptly shifted mid-rally: “Taylor Swift is engaged. With, like a new record, or she is engaged to she’s gonna get married! So he said yes, way to go Taylor and Travis. Travis, way to go saying yes.” Fans weren’t too happy with this.

Still, Evert’s commentary remains under scrutiny, regardless of her actual involvement. Martina Navratilova shared her view, but fans’ opinions count too. What do you think? Share your thoughts! And stay tuned for all the US Open action on our Live Blog!