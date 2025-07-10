Martina Navratilova Left in Awkward Spot After Amanda Anisimova’s Wimbledon Triumph

The 2025 Wimbledon Championships has seen it all. From some brilliant play on the court to controversial events threatening to take the shine off the tournament, it has been an eventful tournament in the UK. Minutes ago, another eye-catching moment was caught on live TV, this time involving tennis legend Martina Navratilova. She is a commentator for the tournament and found herself in an awkward position after the semifinal match between Aryna Sabalenka and Amanda Anisimova.

Following the semifinal encounter today, Navratilova, along with Clare Balding, provided analysis together for Anisimova’s match. Navratilova was on commentator duties when Balding asked her to stay on-screen to look ahead to the clash between Iga Swiatek and Belinda Bencic. However, Navratilova was caught in an awkward situation and she was due to rush in the commentator’s box for the next match.

Balding went on to say, “Tracy [Austin], thank you so much; brilliant in commentary, brilliant analysis as well. Martina, if you don’t mind staying with me, we’ll build up to the second…” Subsequently, Navratilova interrupted and said, “If I must…” However, Balding laughed it off, saying, “If you must?” Finally, Navratilova had a wry smile and came back with, “If I must.” Later, the exchange was kept aside as they focused on Anisimova reaching the Wimbledon final for the first time in his career.

Quite bizarrely for Navratilova, this isn’t her first awkward encounter at this year’s Wimbledon. During one of the interactions recently, she revealed that she was turned away by a local restaurant near the All England Club. She shared a selfie outside The Ivy and said, “Well, tried to have dinner at The Ivy at Wimbledon, but they won’t allow Lulu into the restaurant, so plan B.” Lulu is Navratilova’s pet dog, who was denied entry into the restaurant.

Meanwhile, Anisimova will take on Iga Swiatek in the summit clash on Saturday. Navratilova revealed why the Pole is the favorite to win Wimbledon this year.

Martina Navratilova’s Wimbledon prediction

Although Swiatek has won five Grand Slam titles, she is yet to taste success on the grass courts of Wimbledon. However, things could change this year as she defeated Belinda Bencic in the last four to set up a clash with Anisimova. With Swiatek showing some of her best form of late, Navratilova feels that Swiatek can break her title drought at Wimbledon.

She said, “Just the fact that she hits the ball so well gives her a chance. Backhand, solid as a rock. Forehand is good enough, even though it doesn’t pay off as much on the grass as it does on clay.”

Swiatek last won a title at the French Open last year and hasn’t lifted a trophy in 12 months. Nonetheless, she will be determined to overcome that when she takes on Anisimova on Saturday. On the other hand, the American star will look to win her maiden Grand Slam title, months after making a comeback following a mental-health-related break. All in all, it promises to be an enthralling clash on Saturday, something that the fans can’t afford to miss. Stay updated with every play and point from the Championships via our Live Blog.