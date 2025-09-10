Martina Navratilova Reacts As 3x Major Champion’s American Daughter Turns Heads in São Paulo

While young stars like 21-year-old Coco Gauff and 24-year-old Iga Swiatek have taken the world of tennis by storm, another new talent is now knocking on the same door – 24-year-old American sensation who’s so good that she just received a compliment from none other than 18-time slam queen and WTA legend Martina Navratilova. Interestingly, this emerging player happens to be the daughter of a former Australian icon and three-time singles slam champion who even partnered with Navratilova during a triumphant US Open campaign in 1989. Seems like her daughter is on the same success pathway as her. But who’s she?

Meet Elizabeth Mandlik, a young WTA star who shone this week in Sao Paulo. She was competing at the WTA 250 hard court event where Mandlik played against Brazil’s Laura Pigossi in the first round. Although it was Pigossi who eventually won, she had to put extra effort in order to survive the American. The latter showed a dominating performance while snatching the first set. Later, however, Pigossi came back strongly, eventually winning in a decider (2-6, 6-3, 6-4).

Navratilova took to X while admiring Mandlik’s prowess against Pigossi. She shared a clip where the American player was seen hitting a brilliant forehand drop shot after a long rally against her Brazilian opponent. The 18-time slam champion couldn’t resist sharing her honest reaction while drawing parallels with Mandlik’s own mother and Hall of Fame, Hana Mandlíková. “Like mother like daughter:)”, wrote the former World No.1.

For the uninitiated, Elizabeth’s mother, Hana, has been one of the most iconic WTA players of her time. As a professional, she went on to win three slams during her career in the singles category. Her maiden victory at a major tournament came during 1981 French Open. After that, she also won the US Open in 1985 and the Australian Open in 1987. The former world No.3 couldn’t complete a career slam. But she did make it to the Wimbledon final twice (1981 and 1986). In 1994, she was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

Now, her daughter is bearing that torch to carry forward her legacy. Undoubtedly, she can’t find a perfect role model than Hana herself. So, is the 24-year-old also aspiring to earn laurels the way her mother did in her glory days?

Elizabeth Mandlik wants to be a slam champion like her mother

Elizabeth Mandlik was born in 2001 in Florida. Currently ranked 257th in the world, she’s gradually caught attention through her on-court skills and undeniable talent. After all, she comes from a family of sports icons. Apart from her mother, who was a three-time major winner, her granddad Vilem Mandlik was a two-time Olympic sprinter. He competed in the 1956 and 1960 Olympics.

Three years ago, during an interaction with Digital Journal, Mandlik revealed what keeps her going as an aspiring player. “What motivates me every day as a tennis player is the constant adrenaline in the sport and the reward you get from working hard. I’ve been a very competitive person since a very young age, and it’s only gotten stronger as times passed.”

Citing her mother as her inspiration, she added, “I definitely look up to my mom, Hana Mandlikova. She’s my biggest supporter, my biggest fan, and she had a Hall of Fame career and many accomplishments in her life, so I always want to work hard to make her proud.”

Undoubtedly, her main objective is to become the best player in the world and capture a slam. “Results-wise, my goals for the future include playing in all the Grand Slams on my own ranking, winning a Grand Slam, and being No. 1 in the world.” It will be intriguing to see whether the 24-year-old, who’s now received Navratilova’s backing, will achieve her goals or not.