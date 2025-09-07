Martina Navratilova Reacts to Crowd’s Behavior During Chris Evert’s US Open Tribute

Aryna Sabalenka defended her crown at the 2025 US Open by overcoming Amanda Anisimova 6-3, 7-6(3) in Sunday’s final, a result that gave her a second title in New York and her fourth career major. The victory made her the first woman to retain the championship at Flushing Meadows since Serena Williams in 2014. Yet, once the last point was played and the trophy secured, the evening belonged just as much to another champion of a different era.

The tournament marked forty years since Chris Evert lifted her first US Open trophy in 1975. The USTA honored that milestone with an extended tribute after the Sabalenka–Anisimova final, drawing attention away from the present for a moment and back to one of the sport’s most enduring figures. A film recalled Evert’s early triumph over Evonne Goolagong, her rise to the top of the rankings, and her reputation for composure and precision. It spoke of “calm, and cool, and silent ferocity” and reminded the crowd of her service as WTA president and later as chair of the USTA Foundation.

The response from the Arthur Ashe crowd was warm, but it was Martina Navratilova’s perspective that carried the greatest weight. Speaking on air with Sky Sports, she said, “I was very happy. We did an event earlier today, and Chris looks great. Her hair’s grown back and uh she’s healthy. I’m healthy. We’re all happy and put in perspective, but it was great to get the appreciation from the crowd.” Her words not only acknowledged the tribute but also underlined the personal bond between two players whose rivalry and friendship shaped tennis history.

Navratilova, who shared 80 career matches with Evert, reflected with relief that both women are now in good health following recent medical struggles. “Yeah, absolutely lovely to see her at the lovely that you’re both healthy. You’re both with us. We’re both enjoying this,” one analyst added in response. The moment offered spectators a reminder that their shared journey remains one of the cornerstones of the women’s game.

The tribute video itself emphasized Evert’s place as mentor, leader, and advocate. It recalled her years at the helm of the WTA, her championship tally of 18 singles majors, including six at the US Open, and her role in shaping the sport for future generations. “For more than a decade, she was the president of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA), regally lifting the game for countless women,” the narration stated. “Her legacy is more than what she’s built; it’s what she’s passed on.”

While Sabalenka’s performance secured her place among the present elite, the evening was equally defined by recognition of an earlier pioneer. Navratilova’s reaction captured the significance of the occasion, a celebration of Evert’s legacy, her recovery, and their enduring rivalry. The moment that unfolded at the Meadows converged the achievements of the past and present, ensuring that the 2025 final will be remembered not only for the champion crowned but also for the champion honored. And Navratilova offered a pointed assessment of Anisimova’s uneven performance, contrasting it with Sabalenka’s composure and timely execution in the final.

Martina Navratilova dissects Amanda Anisimova’s collapse in Sabalenka final

Amanda Anisimova’s effort in the final never quite reached the level required, and Martina Navratilova’s assessment captured both the missed opportunities and the sharper execution from Aryna Sabalenka. Speaking with the clarity of long experience, Navratilova noted that while Anisimova had her openings, she did not sustain the composure needed to seize them. “Well, I think she felt that she had chances in that because she was up and right. She went down from two love to 3-2 serving and I think she was a bit disappointed that she didn’t play better in those moments,” Navratilova observed, pointing to the decisive momentum swing in the second set.

Navratilova highlighted that Sabalenka’s steadiness under pressure created the separation. She remarked on Anisimova’s fluctuating form, stressing that “she was okay emotionally, but still a little too much of a roller coaster. I think she needs to be nicer to herself, period. She’s such a perfectionist that she gets disappointed too easily and she needs to just stay more positive the whole time.” That imbalance, in Navratilova’s view, allowed Sabalenka to grow more secure as the contest unfolded.

The contrast extended beyond mentality. Sabalenka made tactical adjustments that neutralised Anisimova’s power without taking reckless chances. Navratilova praised the ability to summon her best when required, stating, “she played her best tennis when she had to, which is kudos. That’s even harder, you know, to kind of bring it when you have to.” The deliberate shift in rhythm and timing left Anisimova pressing, her errors accumulating at decisive junctures.

By the conclusion, Navratilova’s analysis suggested that the match was less about brilliance than about resilience and judgement. Sabalenka’s restraint and timely precision forced Anisimova into overreaching, while Anisimova’s inward frustrations prevented her from settling into a sustained challenge. It was, in Navratilova’s telling, the champion’s calm against the challenger’s unease, and the outcome reflected exactly that.