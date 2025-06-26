Martina Navratilova Takes a Step Back on Coco Gauff as Bold Wimbledon Prediction Releases

Coco Gauff certainly had quite a clay court season, right? After a slow start, the American sensation surged to back-to-back finals in Madrid, Rome, and Paris! She took home the biggest prize by beating Aryna Sabalenka for her first Roland Garros trophy, putting her in the spotlight with great momentum heading onto grass. But grass isn’t her best surface, and Wimbledon has been a tough nut to crack. Will she finally make it past the fourth round this time? Martina Navratilova might have an answer.

Speaking to the WTA website on June 25, the nine-time Wimbledon champ shared her thoughts on who stands out to win this year’s title. Coco is on her list, though not the top pick! Martina said, “I think I’d put Coco as the second favorite. The great athletes always shine on grass. She’s the best athlete in the women’s game. That should pay off for her, and she’s flying high after winning the French Open. It’s just about managing her game, managing her body, her emotions. She’s found the happy medium, the equilibrium between being focused and fired up.”

It was a huge win for the 21-year-old! She became the first American since Serena Williams in 2015 to claim the French Open title. But her grass season didn’t start well—she was knocked out in the first round at the Berlin Open by Wang Xinyu. Since 2018, she’s posted a solid 68-71% win rate on grass, but a title there still eludes her.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Image Credits: Coco Gauff/Instagram

AD

Still, Gauff has a knack for surprising everyone, and Martina has believed in her for a while. Back in 2023, Martina noted how Gauff’s improved drop shot would be a big weapon on grass, crediting Carlos Alcaraz’s influence. She boldly said, “I would be surprised if she doesn’t win another Major this year, and Wimbledon makes the most sense. I think it’s on grass because she’s better at the net than any of them and moves forward so well.”

This came after Gauff’s breakthrough at the 2023 US Open, where she won her maiden Grand Slam by beating Sabalenka in a thrilling three-set final. After a tough first-round Wimbledon exit in 2023, she bounced back big—winning the WTA 500 in Washington, the WTA 1000 in Cincinnati, and the US Open. It was the first time she won titles at all three levels in one season.

Fun fact: Coco stunned Venus Williams in her very first Wimbledon match as a 15-year-old qualifier in 2019, instantly announcing herself as a future star on the biggest stage.

So, could Gauff finally take the Wimbledon crown this year? She was clearly devastated after her early Berlin loss. Serena Williams’ childhood coach even believes he knows what Coco needs to work on next.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Rick Macci backs up Coco Gauff ahead of Wimbledon

Following her June 19 defeat to Wang, legendary coach Rick Macci shared some golden advice for Coco on X. On June 21, he wrote, “A career is a journey of winning and losing. Do not get too high or low and mentally you will continue to grow.” Then, he dropped a tactical gem: “The key for Coco on grass will be controlling the center of the court and making the baseline her closest friend going forward on the forehand from start to end.” For a player chasing her first big Wimbledon breakthrough, that kind of savvy insight could be a game-changer. But will it work?

During the match, Coco Gauff’s return to the grass-court season hit a bump. She fell 6-3, 6-3 to qualifier Wang Xinyu, ranked No. 49. Wang dominated early, breaking Gauff’s serve and controlling both sets with solid serving—57% first-serve accuracy and winning 77% of those points—while the American struggled with just 41% first serves in and seven double faults. Despite winning 75% of her first-serve points, Gauff managed only 41% on returns and couldn’t regain momentum.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Additionally, after her exit, skeptics questioned her grass-court game. But Macci fired back with passion: “Many people saying Coco cannot play on Grass. Coco can play well on any surface because of her ELITE SPEED. Speed lives another day and she will figure out the best way to play. @CocoGauff.”

After the match, Gauff took to social media, saying, “It was a tough one today but happy to be back on court. Tried my best to adjust with the quick turnaround but it wasn’t enough. As always, I’m learning as I go so I hope to do better next time.” The 21-year-old added she’s “excited to get some more practices in to be ready for Wimbledon,” which kicks off June 30. What do you think—can Coco Gauff take the crown this time? Share your thoughts below!