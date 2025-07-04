Martina Navratilova’s Secret Tip Helps Russian Prodigy Pass Test Coco Gauff & Jessica Pegula Missed

The American dream at Wimbledon, especially on the WTA side, is flickering dim this year. Top seeds like Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula have already crashed out in shocking first-round exits, leaving hopes now resting squarely on Madison Keys, the reigning Aussie Open queen. But what’s really going wrong? Maybe the secret slipped past them. Just ask Mirra Andreeva. After her opening match, the rising Russian star received a golden piece of advice from none other than Martina Navratilova. She took it to heart and yesterday stormed into the third round in straight sets. Want to know that untold story? It’s one worth chasing.

Just a couple of hours ago, Tennis Channel dropped a carousel of video clips that had fans buzzing, captioning: “Don’t forget that dinner @mirraandreeva 😂,” tagging the rising Russian star. The clips captured golden moments, some from Mirra Andreeva’s first-round clash against Egypt’s Mayar Sherif, and one from yesterday’s win over Italy’s Lucia Bronzetti, both filmed in the same spot where she cheekily acknowledged the “dinner and bracelet” deal. While Martina Navratilova joined the studio, the presenter recalled how her first-round advice of staying low on the grass and shortening her swings helped Mirra charge the net 14 times in her opener and nine more in round two.

Martina beamed with pride and said, “She won in straight sets and yeah, you passed the test well done.” And just as she wrapped up, the legend added with a grin, “You promised a nice meal.” When asked about it, Mirra didn’t flinch. “Well, the bracelets are slightly easier,” she quipped. Without skipping a beat, she took off one of her bracelets, wore it on Martina’s wrist, and said with charm, “See I keep my promises. I don’t remember though that I promised you the dinner but we will figure it out, it’s okay.” Pure heart, pure fire.

(This is an emerging story…)