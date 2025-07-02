Martina Navratilova’s Secret Wimbledon Tip Lands With Russian Prodigy as American Stars Fizzle

Following a heartbreaking clay run at the French Open and then failures on grass, Mirra Andreeva has finally regained the momentum. Remember how wild card Lois Boisson stunned her in the quarterfinal at the Roland Garros as the 18-year-old succumbed to the French crowd’s pressure? And if that wasn’t enough, she struggled to create an impact in Berlin and Bad Homburg. But that’s past right now. Why? Andreeva has found her rhythm just in time when it was required the most. With a first-round victory at the All England Club, the World No.7 looks set to make a deep run, assisted by her coach’s tips. Now, 18-time slam queen and ex-American pro Martina Navratilova has also shared an essential, secret piece of advice to escalate Andreeva’s Wimbledon hopes. But what about her own compatriots? Well, American contenders like Pegula and Coco Gauff are already out. So there’s hardly anything to comment on on that front. Moving on.

On Tuesday, Andreeva faced Egypt’s Mayar Sherif in the opening round. And just within an hour and 19 minutes, the 18-year-old was through to the second stage. She won with a dominating scorelineof 6-3, 6-3. And guess what? It was Andreeva’s first match win at Wimbledon since her debut at SW19 in 2023. Reflecting on the victory, followed by setbacks last month, she reacted, “It’s not possible that you win every tournament. So you just learn how to deal with losses. Sometimes it’s easier, sometimes it’s harder. For example, at the French Open it was super hard to recover. It took me a couple of days, but I took a lot of positives from those weeks.” reported WTA’s website on July 1.

Later, Mirra Andreeva sat down with Tennis Channel’s team, comprising former legend Martina Navratilova. Speaking to her, Andreeva revealed what her coach and former Wimbledon winner Conchita Martinez advised her on navigating her campaign this season. However, the teenager refrained from revealing too much. “She told me to use a little more slice but I don’t know if it’s just because of the grass or just because she used to do lot of slice. So I still need to figure that out.” The 2025 Indian Wells queen continued, “But it also works okay. It’s fine. I think she’s doing okay. So that’s all that I can tell you, for now.” Hearing that, Navratilova added her own essential tips with a secret piece of advice. “By the way, it’s both the slice. She used it on grass and also the players don’t like it when you slice the ball because the ball stays low and they can’t get a good hit on the ball.”

via Imago Image Credits: Mirra Andreeva/Instagram

However, it seems Andreeva didn’t focus on her words initially. Being curious, she asked, “Can you give me an advice?” To this, the 18-time slam winner simply responded, “Oh, I just did. (laughs)” Concluding her remarks, she suggested another tip. “Staying low is essential and shorten up the swings a little bit.” Closing out the interaction, though, Andreeva took a fun jab at the WTA legend. “Okay. If I lose my next match, that’s your fault.”

That being said, Andreeva is now the youngest female player left in Wimbledon’s women’s draw. Going into the second round, she will look to stretch her grass run this time.

Mirra Andreeva looks to alter her Wimbledon history

Back in 2023, Andreeva made her first appearance at the grass major. The then 16-year-old couldn’t leave a lasting impact but did reach the fourth round before losing to Madison Keys. The 2025 Australian Open champion beat her with a scoreline of 3-6, 7-6, 6-2.

Mirra Andreeva’s second campaign at the All England Club was simply forgettable. In the 2024 edition, Czechia’s Brenda Fruhvirtová edged her out in the first round itself with a score line of 1-6, 6-3, 6-2.

In the ongoing campaign, Andreeva will now try to change her past and go the distance. To do that, however, she will have to overcome the challenge of Italy’s Lucia Bronzetti in the second round on Thursday. The latter is coming off her first-round victory over Swiss WTA pro Jil Teichmann on Wednesday. Bronzetti bested her in straight sets with a scoreline of 6-4, 7-5.

So far, Mirra Andreeva and Bronzetti have never met in a WTA event. Hence, it will be intriguing to see how their maiden encounter on grass transpires. What are your thoughts on the Russian teenager’s prospects? Will she make a deep run this season at the All England Club? Let us know in the comments below.

For live, minute-by-minute coverage of the Championships, head to our Live Blog.