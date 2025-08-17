Meet Belinda Bencic: Career, Education, Achievements, Parents, Husband, Siblings, Net Worth and More

Belinda Bencic’s story isn’t just about rankings or trophies; it’s about roots, resilience, and real-life grit. With both her parents being athletes, her path has been anything but typical. With a strong family behind her and her never-ending confidence, she is what she is today. So, let’s explore more about the life, both personal and professional, journey ahead.

How did Belinda Bencic’s Tennis career begin?

Belinda Bencic first held a racket before she turned five. Her father, Ivan Bencic, wasn’t a tennis coach—he played professional hockey, but he knew talent when he saw it. He recognized Belinda’s coordination and focus and figured, why not give tennis a real shot?

By age seven, she was training with Melanie Molitor—the mother of Martina Hingis—at her elite tennis academy. That changed everything. Belinda wasn’t just hitting balls anymore; she was learning the art of the game from someone who’d shaped a world No. 1.

The Molitor-Bencic partnership worked fast. Drills were intense. Belinda soaked it all up. Her timing? Clean. Her attitude? Fierce. She didn’t whine. She asked for more reps. While most kids her age were still figuring out forehands, she was already playing older juniors and holding her ground. Her days were filled with two things: practice and more practice. Her father managed her early career with a military focus. Flights, tournaments, coaching—he handled it all.

By 16, Belinda had already won junior Grand Slams and was eyeing the pros. But even back then, people saw it coming. She wasn’t just gifted—she was built for the grind. That early spark is never truly extinguished. However, in between all these parties, let’s look at what she did with her studies.

What is Belinda Bencic’s educational background?

Belinda Bencic never followed the usual school routine. Her classroom had no desks—just courts, airports, and hotel rooms. From early on, education had to fit around forehands and flights.

Her father, Ivan, knew she needed flexibility. He found it in private tutors. They taught her between training sessions, tournaments, and long-haul flights. Some lessons happened backstage at events. Others were squeezed in between practice drills.

By six, she had already trained at Nick Bollettieri’s Florida academy for six months. She wasn’t reading storybooks—she was collecting under-10 trophies. At seven, the family moved to Wollerau so Belinda could train daily with Melanie Molitor. Regular school? Out of the question.

Her days were tennis-heavy. Wake up, practice, tutor session, then more tennis. Homework sometimes got done courtside. Sometimes it didn’t. But that was the deal. School was never the main event—it was just background noise to a full-time tennis education.

via Imago 7th July 2025 All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England Wimbledon Tennis Tournament, Day 8 Belinda Bencic SUI serves to Ekaterina Alexandrova RUS PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUK ActionPlus12811203 JohnxPatrickxFletcher

She still got the basics. She could read, write, and do the math. But most of her real-world learning came from travel and competition. Losing taught her resilience. Jet lag taught her discipline. Coaches taught her psychology. So no, Belinda Bencic didn’t attend a traditional school. But she was always learning—just not from a blackboard. Mmm, now that’s a lot about her schooling, so let’s go back to her career.

What are Belinda Bencic’s achievements in tennis?

Belinda Bencic’s journey through tennis has been anything but ordinary. She stormed through juniors, winning the French Open and Wimbledon in 2013. That same year, she became the world’s No. 1 junior. The tennis world took notice.

By 2014, she was upsetting top players and reaching the US Open quarterfinals. She was just 17, and suddenly everyone was talking about “the next Hingis.” In 2015, she beat Serena Williams and Simona Halep to win the Rogers Cup in Canada. She climbed to world No. 12 that summer.

Injuries hit hard in 2016 and 2017. She dropped outside the top 300 but didn’t quit. Her comeback in 2019 was fearless. She reached the US Open semifinals, won the Kremlin Cup, and broke back into the top 10.

Then came Tokyo 2020. Gold in singles. Silver in doubles. A once-in-a-lifetime high. Switzerland’s first woman to win Olympic gold in tennis. That changed everything.

By early 2020, she reached a career-high No. 4 in the world. Even with injuries and time off in 2024, she returned strong. In 2025, she won Abu Dhabi, made the Wimbledon semifinals, and climbed back to world No. 20. Her game’s still evolving, and her story is still far from finished. But there are people behind all her Achievements. So, for now, let’s explore her parents.

Who are Belinda Bencic’s parents?

Belinda Bencic didn’t just stumble into tennis—she was born into sport. Her father, Ivan Benčič, once skated across Switzerland’s icy rinks as a professional ice hockey player. Originally from Bratislava, he played in the National League A and B. Hockey was his passion, but tennis became his daughter’s future.

When Belinda was two, Ivan handed her a racquet. By four, he was her coach. It wasn’t a job—it was a mission. He shaped her early game with quiet intensity, mixing patience with fierce belief. Turning pro at 15? That was Ivan’s vision too.

Even when professional coaches came and went, Ivan always circled back. In 2018, after a tough run, Belinda asked him to return. One month later, they reached the Luxembourg Open final together. That bond is unshakable.

Then there’s her mother, Dana—grace and grit in one frame. A former high-level handball player and model, she brought discipline to Belinda’s routine. Dana had represented Czechoslovakia before settling in Switzerland, and she understood the demands of elite sport. She wasn’t loud or flashy, but she quietly shaped her daughter’s mindset.

The competitive streak runs deep. Belinda’s younger brother, Brian, also picked up a racquet. He’s trained at the Molitor Academy and cracked the junior Top 200. The Bencic home? More like a training camp with breakfast.

It’s not just sport, though. There’s love, too. Her partner, Martin Hromkovic, a former pro footballer, now walks every step with her. He cheered courtside during her match against Osaka and stood tall when she became a mother.

So, who are Belinda Bencic’s parents? They’re her foundation. Ivan taught her how to fight. Dana taught her how to endure. Together, they built a champion with heart, fire, and history-making dreams. But, since 2018, there has been one more person behind her success, her husband.

Who is Belinda Bencic’s husband, Martin Hromkovič?

Martin Hromkovič isn’t just Belinda Bencic’s husband—he’s her anchor. A former Slovak pro footballer, he quietly swapped the pitch for gym floors. Today, he’s not just her life partner, but her fitness coach too.

Their story started back in 2018. She fell in love, and so did he. No dramatic headlines, just two athletes building something steady. As her game grew, so did their bond. Then came the news that melted hearts—Belinda was pregnant. A photo of tiny baby shoes. A caption: “Expecting our little miracle soon!”

Last April, baby Bella arrived—and nothing’s been the same. Since then, Bencic’s Instagram has transformed. Less tennis, more life. Candid shots of Martin bonding with Bella flood her feed. And yes, the tennis world noticed.

But let’s be clear—she didn’t stop grinding. Six months postpartum, she was back. Racket in hand, partner by side. Martin joined her team officially, bringing fresh energy to her fitness game. From pelvic floor workouts to mobility drills—he did the homework.

via Imago Credits: X/@BelindaBencic

She credits him for this phase. “Martin learned a lot,” she said, smiling. “We’re a good team.” The pressure’s still there—but it’s different now. She plays with calm. “There’s something more important than tennis,” she admitted recently.

That perspective? It’s her superpower now. Sure, the comeback hasn’t been smooth, but it’s been real. And raw. She’s facing Coco Gauff next. A big match. Big moment.

Is Bencic’s return the most inspiring story in tennis today? Could be. It’s not just about rankings anymore—it’s about resilience, love, and purpose. Watching her play now, you’re not just seeing an athlete. You’re watching a mother, a wife, and a fighter find her new rhythm. But, other than her husband and parents, she had more support from her siblings.

Who are Belinda Bencic’s siblings?

Belinda Bencic has one younger brother, Brian Bencic. They’re pretty close. He was born around 2000 and, like his sister, grew up on courts. Tennis was always in the air at home. While Belinda climbed the pro ranks, Brian quietly followed her path.

But Brian isn’t just tagging along. He’s got his own game. He trained at the Molitor Academy—the same place Belinda sharpened her craft. At one point, he was ranked inside the Top 200 juniors worldwide. That’s no small feat. The guy can play.

They’ve trained side by side for years. It’s not always sunshine though—siblings, you know. Some days it’s volleys. Some days it’s teasing. But there’s a real bond there. He’s even helped coach her from time to time, stepping in when needed. Not in the spotlight, but always present.

Brian’s style is more analytical, more low-key. He doesn’t chase the limelight. He’s more focused on development and mentoring now. That said, he still swings a solid racket and understands the game deep down.

While Belinda’s winning medals, Brian’s helping shape the foundation. It’s a team effort, even if their paths look different. He might not be center court at the Olympics, but his fingerprints are on the journey. And that kind of sibling support is what lasts. Now, that’s a lot about her family, let’s look at how much money she could make from her career.

Belinda Bencic’s net worth in 2025

Belinda Bencic may not have a Grand Slam yet. But she’s done plenty. Since turning pro at just 15, she’s built a solid, well-rounded career—on and off the court.

She reached her peak WTA ranking at No.4 back in February 2020. Her most memorable Grand Slam moment? A gritty run to the US Open semifinals in 2019. But it was the 2020 Tokyo Olympics that changed everything. That gold medal win in singles made history for Switzerland. She added a silver in doubles, too—just to flex.

So what’s her bank balance look like in 2025? According to TennisWorldUSA, her net worth sits around $6 million. That’s nothing to sneeze at. And from prize money alone, she’s raked in over $12.4 million so far, per WTA records.

But Bencic didn’t wait for trophies to earn her coins. At 16, she was already signed with 11 different brands. Talk about early hustle. Sponsors saw her potential from the jump—and they weren’t wrong.

Her rise wasn’t just about power and wins. It was also about personality, grit, and smart career moves. Over the years, she’s built a brand that’s marketable and reliable. Endorsements, appearances, and performance bonuses kept the checks rolling.

Now, as a new mom, her priorities may be shifting. But don’t count her out. She’s still grinding. Still competing. And still cashing in. Bencic may not have Osaka’s millions—but she’s built something of her own. Steady. Earned. Respected. But, it’s not just her money from her games that helped her with creating such a big net worth; she also had brand deals and some investments.

Belinda Bencic’s brand endorsements and sponsorships

Belinda Bencic has always been more than just a tennis talent—she’s a brand magnet. From racquets to luxury brands, she’s built relationships that reflect her style, heritage, and performance. Here’s a rock-solid breakdown:

Gear & Apparel: Tennis Essentials Yonex: Her racquet of choice since turning pro, the Yonex EZONE 100 has faithfully accompanied her through every major match. In 2015, she even signed a comprehensive “head-to-toe” deal with Yonex, covering racket, clothing, shoes, and gear.

Apparel & Shoes: Adidas backed her early career, sponsoring her kit from 2011. Nike took over in 2018 after she returned from an injury stretch. In 2023, Belinda made a full-circle move to Asics, choosing them for performance and fit, wearing their Solution Speed FF 2 shoes.

Luxury & Lifestyle: Swiss Elegance and Beyond Rolex: A long-time ambassador for the iconic Swiss watchmaker, Bencic’s connection goes back years. She even received a specially engraved Datejust after her Olympic win.

Swiss National & Local Collaborations Alpian: Since 2022, she’s been a brand ambassador and Chief Inspiration Officer for this Swiss digital private bank.



Additional Swiss partnerships include Valora (retail), Cornercard (banking), Caran d’Ache (writing instruments), Miele (home appliances), Groupe Mutuel (insurance), Bongenie Grieder (luxury fashion), Vitamin Well (health drinks), and Mercedes-Benz (automobiles).

From rackets and apparel that match her game to luxury watches and Swiss national brands that mirror her identity, Belinda Bencic’s sponsorship portfolio is both diverse and deeply authentic. These brands don’t just pay her—they fit her.