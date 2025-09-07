Meet Mary Carillo, US Analyst Who Cut Off Aryna Sabalenka’s Winning Speech: Husband, Net Worth, Ethnicity & More

The US Open women’s singles final was supposed to be about Aryna Sabalenka. Defending her crown at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, the world No. 1 made a statement as she defeated Amanda Anisimova 6-3, 7-6 (7-3). Surely, this was like a breath of fresh air for Sabalenka as she previously had some crushing defeats at the French Open and Australian Open finals. Surprisingly, while everybody expected the champion to deliver a vibrant winning speech, the name of Mary Carillo suddenly popped up and stole the show.

Who is Mary Carillo?

Mary Carillo is no stranger to tennis audiences in the United States. A sportscaster with a commanding presence, a former professional player, and a fixture in Olympic coverage, she has built her reputation on sharp observations and a distinctive voice in the commentary booth. Over four decades, she has become one of the most recognizable figures in American sports broadcasting.

But her presence took on an entirely different tone at the 2025 US Open. Following Aryna Sabalenka’s victory over Amanda Anisimova in the women’s singles final on September 7, Carillo’s handling of the post-match ceremony unsettled both players and infuriated viewers. Her abrupt interruptions during the speeches of both finalists left the champion visibly confused and sparked waves of criticism online. What should have been a moment of celebration for Sabalenka, who was also marking her 100th Grand Slam match win, was instead overshadowed by what many considered poor judgment by the host. It surprised many who have followed her work.

Mary Carillo’s early life and background

Mary Carillo was born on March 15, 1957, in Queens, New York City. An American by ethnicity and heritage, she grew up in a family that was sports-oriented family. She graduated from St. Mary’s High School in 1975 and chose not to pursue higher education, instead turning her focus entirely to tennis.

Though she did not spend long years on the professional circuit, she carved out a place for herself by using her competitive instincts in her career in sports broadcasting and analysis.

Mary Carillo’s career as analyst and commentator

Carillo’s professional playing career began in the late 1970s. She earned recognition in doubles, most notably winning the 1977 French Open mixed doubles alongside childhood friend John McEnroe. Persistent injuries, however, ended her playing days early, forcing her to look elsewhere within the sport.

Broadcasting became her second career, and it was one in which she thrived. She started her television career at USA Network, PBS, and MSG Network in the 1980s. In 1986 she was working as an analyst for weekday coverage of the US Open. When rain delayed the women’s final between Martina Navratilova and Helena Sukova to Sunday, the network chose to air NFL instead. And that opened up the opportunity for Carillo to call the US Open women’s final on the USA Network. It was her first Grand Slam final.

Carillo’s adaptability carried her across nearly every major network. She worked with ESPN, NBC, HBO, Turner Sports, Tennis Channel, PBS, and, of course, Madison Square Garden. She became a familiar presence at Olympic Games, beginning with Albertville in 1992, when CBS placed her at the bottom of ski slopes even though the only sport she was really an expert in was tennis. It was a moment that set the tone for her willingness to cover diverse assignments. “I think once I got the chance to do other sports, that changed everything,” she said, per wtatennis.com.

By the early 2000s, NBC Sports tapped her for Olympic coverage in Salt Lake City. Her work also extended into storytelling pieces for HBO’s “Real Sports,” where she explored subjects ranging from agility dogs to NFL kickers.

Her short dark hair, glasses, and unmistakably deep voice made her instantly recognizable on screen. The combination of credibility from her playing days and her flair for analysis allowed her to build a career that few in sports broadcasting can match.

Mary Carillo and the Aryna Sabalenka speech incident

The 2025 US Open final brought Carillo’s name into the spotlight for very different reasons. Sabalenka, clinching her second consecutive title at Flushing Meadows, became the first woman since Serena Williams in 2014 to defend the US Open crown. A historic milestone that should have been the focus of the night.

Instead, the post-match ceremony stirred debate. As host, Carillo first called Anisimova to the microphone, telling her, “You really made that a match.” Many in the audience recalled Anisimova’s earlier defeat to Iga Świątek at Wimbledon, interpreting the phrasing as insensitive. When Anisimova paused after thanking tournament director Stacey Allaster, Carillo interjected, urging her to stay on stage for the finalist trophy. Anisimova attempted to finish by thanking her team, but the moment felt rushed.

The greater controversy came with Sabalenka. Carillo summoned her by saying, “Aryna Sabalenka, get up here.” After the champion thanked the New York crowd, Carillo responded, “It was remarkable,” before moving ahead to call the sponsor. Sabalenka, confused and clearly unprepared for the sudden cutoff, stopped Carillo and replied, “Oh, wait, wait, I need to say thank you to my team, I’m not done. What do you mean?”

Clips of the exchange spread rapidly on social media, with fans accusing Carillo of disrespecting the players by denying them the customary space to address the audience. Final speeches are traditionally moments when athletes thank their teams, reflect on the tournament, and celebrate their achievements. For many, Carillo’s conduct represented a breach of that ritual, one amplified by the stature of Sabalenka’s accomplishment.

Mary Carillo’s husband and family

Behind the professional spotlight, Carillo’s personal life has followed a different trajectory. She was married to tennis instructor Bill Bowden for 15 years before their divorce in 1998. She has two children, Anthony and Rachel.

Mary Carillo’s net worth

Carillo’s longevity in sports broadcasting has brought her both professional acclaim and financial stability. With more than forty years of work across the most prominent American networks, her estimated net worth stands at around $14 million, per reports.

Her income derives from multiple streams, including analyst roles for NBC and ESPN, Olympic assignments, documentary features, book collaborations, and speaking engagements. These opportunities, sustained year after year, have made her one of the most successful women in sports broadcasting. From her days winning doubles titles on the court to her steady presence on screen, Carillo’s financial achievements mirror her persistence in carving out a place in the media landscape.