Meet McCartney Kessler: Relationship Status, Family, Net Worth, and More

After that heartbreaker of a third-round match at the Cincinnati Open in August 2025, losing to Ella Seidel in a seriously tight three-setter, McCartney Kessler still walked off the court with her head held high. It’s matches like that which have cemented her rep as a real rising star in American tennis. But while her powerful game is what gets her on the court, there’s a whole lot more to her story. We’re talking major family support, a rock-solid marriage to her number one fan, and a career that’s building up an impressive net worth. Let’s dive into the life of the woman behind the winning mentality.

A look at her early life and career beginnings

McCartney Kessler was pretty much born with a racket in her hand. Born on July 8, 1999, hailing from Calhoun, Georgia, she came into a family where tennis was the main event. Her parents both played in college, and she grew up watching her older siblings compete, too. It was only natural that she’d follow right along.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Image Credits: McCartney Kessler/Instagram

She quickly made a name for herself as a junior, climbing into the national top 10 and even snagging a huge win at the Orange Bowl doubles event. That high-level success set her up perfectly for a standout college career at the University of Florida, where she became a multi-time All-American and SEC Player of the Year.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

After graduating, McCartney took the leap into the pro ranks. She didn’t waste any time making noise, capturing her first professional ITF title not far from home in Rome, Georgia. That early win gave her the momentum she needed to jumpstart her journey on the WTA tour.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

McCartney Kessler’s education

McCartney Kessler’s journey definitely wasn’t just about tennis, she’s got the brains to match the talent. A hometown kid from Calhoun, Georgia, she first made waves as a top-ranked junior player while attending Calhoun High School. But she really hit her stride when she took her game and her studies to the University of Florida on a tennis scholarship back in 2017.

Juggling it all wasn’t easy, but McCartney made it work. She graduated in 2022 with a degree in Health Education and even picked up a Certificate in Sport Management. And get this, she was killing it on the court the whole time, earning All-American honors three times and being named SEC Player of the Year in 2022.

McCartney Kessler’s Medals, Awards, and Achievements

McCartney Kessler’s trophy case is already filling up at every level. She first turned heads way back in her junior days by clinching the prestigious Orange Bowl doubles title in 2015. That winning vibe carried straight into her college career at the University of Florida, where she became a three-time All-American and even snagged the SEC Player of the Year award in 2022.

But she was just getting started. Kessler really broke through on the pro tour in 2024, stunning everyone by winning her first WTA title as a wildcard in Cleveland, a run that included taking down top-seeded players. She didn’t stop there, grabbing two more WTA 250 titles in 2025 at Hobart and Nottingham. Perhaps most impressive are her gutsy wins over big names, like a straight-sets takedown of world No. 3 Coco Gauff and a victory over Mirra Andreeva. Oh, and she also teamed up with Gauff to win a WTA 1000 doubles title in Montreal. With a career-high ranking of No. 30 in singles, it’s clear she’s proven she can hang with the very best.

McCartney Kessler’s tennis records

McCartney Kessler has quickly carved out a reputation on the WTA Tour as someone who isn’t afraid of the big moment. She announced herself on the Grand Slam stage at the 2024 Australian Open, grabbing her first main-draw win before making even bigger waves later. She truly broke through by pulling off some massive upsets, like a straight-sets stunner over then-world No. 3 Coco Gauff in Dubai and a victory against world No. 5 Mirra Andreeva in Canada, proving she can hang with and beat the very best.

via Imago Image Credits: McCartney Kessler/Instagram

What’s maybe most impressive is how quickly she’s adapted to all surfaces. With very little experience on grass, she went on a tear in 2025, notching her first win on the surface at Queen’s Club and then weeks later capturing the Nottingham Open title by taking down top players like Beatriz Haddad Maia and defending champ Katie Boulter. This hot streak was part of a crazy rise up the rankings, she started 2024 outside the top 200 and shot all the way up to a career-high of No. 30 by the summer of 2025. And she’s not just a singles threat; she and Coco Gauff teamed up for a memorable run to the doubles title at the Canadian Open, showing off her all-around game. It’s clear Kessler’s aggressive game and mental toughness have made her one of the most exciting American players to watch.

Who are McCartney Kessler’s parents?

McCartney Kessler’s rise in tennis is very much a family affair, and it all started with her parents, Carl and Julie Kessler. Both of them played college tennis back in their day at the University of Central Florida, so you could say tennis was basically the family language. They got a racket into McCartney’s hands early on and created a super supportive, but never pushy, environment where she and her older brother McClain (who’s now her coach) could just fall in love with the game.

Who is McCartney Kessler’s husband?

You know what’s sweeter than a Grand Slam win? McCartney Kessler’s love story. She’s totally loved up with her husband, Zach Adams. They got engaged in the summer of ’23 and had a dreamy wedding in Chattanooga right before Christmas in 2024. The whole occasion was a vibe, starting with a gorgeous ceremony at The Woodlands at Five Gables, followed by a Cocktail Hour and Reception.

Zach’s not big on being in the spotlight, but behind the scenes? Total MVP. He’s always there, traveling with McCartney and her brother (who also coaches her), making up this ultimate support squad. They actually met through family friends, and that down-to-earth connection has been a game-changer for McCartney as she deals with the non-stop grind of the pro tour.

McCartney Kessler’s net worth

McCartney Kessler has already pulled in $1.5 million in prize money from playing singles and doubles, not too shabby for a few years on tour!

But that’s not the whole story. She’s also got some sweet sponsorship deals. You’ve probably seen her rocking New Balance gear and swinging Wilson rackets.

McCartney Kessler’s endorsement deals and sponsorship earnings

She’s rocking Wilson rackets because, well, they’re Wilson, you can’t get much more classic than that. And for all her gear and kicks, she’s teamed up with New Balance.

But her coolest partnership might be the most unexpected one: Hubs Peanuts. Yeah, you read that right. It’s a family-run company, and it’s a perfect match. As an athlete, she’s all about fueling up with the right stuff, and what’s better than a protein-packed, all-natural snack? You’ll even spot their logo right on her tennis bag.

These deals are about way more than just a paycheck. They hook her up with top-notch equipment so she can just focus on crushing the ball. And the peanut partnership? That’s just good storytelling, it connects her game to a real, down-to-earth lifestyle that fans can actually relate to. It’s a pretty smart setup for someone who’s clearly on her way up.

Where is McCartney Kessler from?

McCartney Kessler hails from the small town of Calhoun, Georgia, which is located in the northwestern part of the state, about an hour north of Atlanta. Growing up there, she was immersed in a tight-knit, tennis-loving family environment that laid the foundation for her career.

For training, her roots remain strong in Georgia. During her junior years, she and her family would regularly make the 55-mile drive from Calhoun to Atlanta to access higher-level coaching and competition, a commitment that played a huge role in her development.

Who is McCartney Kessler’s coach in 2025?

Who’s calling the shots in McCartney Kessler’s corner? That would be her big brother, McClain. This is seriously a family operation. He’s been with her since they were kids smacking balls around in Georgia. McClain’s not some random hire; he played college tennis at Florida too, so he really gets it.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Even with everything she’s got going on off the court, a super close family, being a newlywed, and her career earnings taking off, McCartney Kessler is still all tennis, all the time. She just proved that with a gutsy first-round win against Magda Linette at the US Open. Up next? Former Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova.

No matter how that match goes, one thing’s clear: McCartney isn’t just rising, she’s just getting warmed up. Both her game and her life are on an exciting upward track, and honestly? It feels like she’s only getting started. What is your opinion about it? Comment and let us know.