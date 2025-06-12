Mesmerised Serena Williams Drops Elegant 2-Word Reaction as Sister Venus Wraps Up French Open Campaign in Style

“I’ve learned that chasing perfection can make you miss the beauty of progress” – Venus Williams mentioned in her book ‘Strive: 8 Steps to Find Your Awesome.’ Stepping into the media role for this year’s French Open was a new challenge for the tennis star. She joined a star-studded cast that included the likes of other tennis greats, such as John McEnroe, Andre Agassi, Chris Evert, Jim Courier, Lindsay Davenport, Sloane Stephens, and Caroline Wozniacki. Did I miss out on any names? Perhaps not! After stepping in front of the camera for the first time as a member of this star-studded TNT Sports’ broadcasting team, she spoke about the first-day jitters in her new role. “Listen, I’m really nervous. I’m like, am I going to cancel myself by saying something crazy? Everybody’s like, be yourself — I’m trying.”

Instead of chasing perfection, right from day one, she slowly moulded herself into this role, and guess what? The numbers were staggering for TNT Sports’ coverage of the French Open in the U.S.! Following the wrap-up of this event, even Serena Williams was spotted showering praise on her elder sister’s elegance with the mic in her hand.

Venus Williams made her debut as a commentator on the very stage where she played her first major tournament as a 16-year-old. The mix of her fashion along with her vast knowledge of the sport won the hearts of the fans. Talking about this experience, she said, “It’s interesting to be on this side, right? Because when you come as a player, your mind’s already on the next match. You’re not even thinking about this interview, you kind of get through it. But as a broadcaster, journalist, you want to do your best.“

Even earlier also while sharing her thoughts about pursuing a career in broadcasting, she admitted that she has always been a student of the game, constantly analyzing, adapting, and learning. According to Venus Williams, commentating is more like a natural extension of that, giving her the chance to share the insights that she has gained over these three decades. “When TNT approached me about joining their star-studded broadcast team, I saw an opportunity to stay connected to the sport I love in a fresh and meaningful way. The French Open holds a special place in my heart. I reached the final in 2002, and I’ve battled on those red clay courts for over 20 years. Clay is unique — it demands patience, strategy, and resilience.” So, it was quite an experience for this tennis legend!

Recently, Venus Williams also shared a glimpse of some of her fond memories from Roland Garros on her IG handle with the caption, “À la mode 🤍.” (It means fashionable or stylish in French). After seeing this post featuring Venus’ fashionable looks during her recent trip to Paris, Serena Williams dropped a heartfelt reaction in the comment box, saying, “So pretty.” Even the former, Indian-American tennis player and renowned commentator, Prakash Amritraj, dropped a comment on that post, “Ate!“

TNT Sports bringing in the likes of Venus Williams and other tennis greats to do the coverage for the 2025 French Open was literally a masterstroke! Why? If we look at the numbers, the women’s singles final between Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka across TNT and truTV saw a jump of 94% in comparison to the previous year. In fact, it was the most-watched French Open women’s final since 2016. Even on the men’s side, the numbers were quite staggering this year!

Carlos Alcaraz’s incredible fightback in the final against Jannik Sinner drew 2.6 million viewers, and guess what? This was also the most-watched French Open men’s final since 2021. Several tennis stars, including Ben Shelton, Andy Roddick, and a few others, also commented on this massive success for TNT Sports. Surely, Venus Williams also played a major role in this, but has she hung up her rackets now and switched to a mic permanently?

Venus Williams refrains from ruling out a potential comeback on the Tour

The 44-year-old tennis star hasn’t played since the ‘Sunshine Double’ in 2024. Although there were some speculations about her return to action at this year’s Indian Wells, Venus Williams later on debunked all those claims by stating that she had never intended to play. Now, after that, when the fans saw her switching to a different role at the French Open this year, the obvious question that popped up was: Is she ever going to make a comeback on the courts, yet again?

Well, previously in an interview, while replying to this question, Williams said, “This role also comes at a time when I’m reflecting on my journey and exploring new ways to contribute to tennis. While I haven’t retired and am still open to returning to the court when the time feels right, commentating allows me to stay immersed in the sport without the physical demands of competition.”

Amid all these, Serena and Venus Williams recently announced that they are now all set to co-host a new podcast, featuring interviews with visionaries and creators. The podcast will debut on X platforms(in August) before expanding to other audio platforms. The podcast is being produced in collaboration with Serena Williams’ Nine Two Six Productions.

In a joint statement, the Williams sisters claimed, “We’re so excited to be launching our new podcast, a place where we will share our personal stories, have authentic conversations, spotlight important topics, and laugh a lot. This platform gives us the chance to engage directly with our fans who have supported us throughout our careers, and we’re excited to connect with audiences, old and new, in a way we’ve never done before.” How excited are you about this new announcement from the Williams sisters?