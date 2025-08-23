brand-logo
Mirra Andreeva Net Worth 2025: Prize Money, Endorsements, and Sponsorships

ByRiva Malavia

Aug 23, 2025 | 3:17 PM EDT

This year, Mirra Andreeva has put together one of the most striking seasons on the tour. First of all, at just seventeen years old, she won the Dubai Championships to become the youngest WTA 1000 champion in history and followed it with another title in Indian Wells. There she’d beat Aryna Sabalenka in the final.

Her Grand Slam results have been equally sharp with a quarterfinal run in singles at the French Open, a semifinal in doubles, and another quarterfinal at Wimbledon. That makes her the youngest to achieve that since Maria Sharapova did so in 2005. With doubles titles in Brisbane and Miami alongside Diana Shnaider, and a top ten ranking already secured, she has entered the US Open carrying an ankle concern, but remains one of the most dangerous names in the draw. And so does her net worth.

What is Mirra Andreeva’s net worth in 2025?

Mirra Andreeva’s net worth in 2025 is estimated at more than $1 million. Earlier, her valuation was placed closer to that number, but her breakthrough victories at the Dubai Tennis Championships and the Indian Wells Open added nearly $1.7 million combined in prize money. That quickly shifted projections upward. By mid-August, her total on-court winnings had reached $4,146,591. That has solidified her as one of the fastest-growing earners on the women’s circuit.

How much prize money and career earnings does Mirra Andreeva have?

Mirra Andreeva has already built a career prize money total of $6,847,538. It is a sharp rise considering how recently she entered the professional circuit. Her first recorded earnings came in 2022. She made just $25,811 across events back then. The following year brought a sharp rise with $750,477. So, she was quickly adapting to the tour.

article-image

via Imago

But then, the real breakthrough arrived in 2024, when she captured her first WTA singles title and pushed her yearly earnings to $1,924,659. That momentum has carried into 2025. She has already collected $4,146,591 in prize money. That places her among the top money leaders of the season.

So far, her journey shows a steady climb each year, capped by a career record of three singles titles, two doubles titles, and 145 match wins.

Source of Income / Source Of EarningEstimated Total
Tennis Winnings (Career Total)$6,847,538
Tennis Winnings (2025 YTD)$4,146,591
Brand EndorsementsNot publicly detailed
Business & Equity DealsNot publicly detailed
Total Career Earnings$6,847,538

Which brands sponsor Andreeva in 2025 and what are her endorsements?

Mirra Andreeva’s endorsements in 2025 reflect her rapid rise on and off the court. She is sponsored by Nike, which provides her apparel, footwear and accessories. In April, as she turned 18, she unveiled a personalised “Mirracle” tote bag designed with the Nike logo, a small but notable sign of her growing visibility in the tennis market.

The most significant partnership arrived on January 28, 2025, when Rolex officially brought her on board. The deal placed her in the same circle as Roger Federer, a player she has often admired. In a later interview, she said working with Rolex was a dream fulfilled and spoke openly about Federer being her inspiration.

“I saw Roger and Mirka. Honestly it means a lot to me that you came and watched my match. It’s been one of my dreams to see you in real life,” she said after Roger and Mirka Federer were in the stands for her third round Wimbledon win over Emma Navarro.

Alongside these deals, Andreeva competes with Wilson rackets, with the brand confirmed as her equipment sponsor in 2025 sponsorship reports. Together, Nike, Rolex and Wilson form the backbone of her endorsement portfolio this season.

