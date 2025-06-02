Mirra Andreeva Receives Powerful 1-Word Message From Coach Before French Open Fate Clashes Against Lois Boisson

Last October, Mirra Andreeva walked off the court in tears. She had just lost a heartbreaker in the Ningbo final to Daria Kasatkina. Fast forward eight months, and the 18-year-old flipped the script in Paris. This time, it was Andreeva’s turn to shine at Roland Garros. She came from 5-3 down in the second set and even saved a set point before wrapping up a 6-3, 7-5 win over the No. 17 seed. With that, she booked her spot in her second Grand Slam quarterfinal. And the person cheering for her the loudest? Her coach, Conchita Martinez.

That win also came with a little extra satisfaction, as it was her first victory over Kasatkina. Andreeva was all smiles afterward as she hugged her friend at the net and gave a post-match quote that only she could deliver.

“It was a hell of a match,” she said. “I’m super happy I stayed calm in the second set when she raised her level. Honestly, I’m so happy I won. I hate playing against her; we practice a lot and even that is torture. My coach [Conchita Martinez] says you’ve got to practice with the people you don’t like. That’s why I practice with her because I hate her!” she added with a grin.

There’s no doubt that the Russian’s run has plenty to do with the woman sitting in her box—Conchita Martinez. A legend in her own right, Martinez knows a thing or two about winning. She lifted the Wimbledon trophy during her playing days and helped guide Garbiñe Muguruza to one as a coach. She hasn’t dropped a set so far in Paris. In fact, she hasn’t even lost more than five games in a single set all tournament. That’s dominance. With this latest win, she becomes the youngest woman to reach back-to-back quarterfinals at Roland Garros since Martina Hingis did it in 1998.

Martinez celebrated her monumental achievement with just one word. She posted on X, “Vamos 💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼!”

Since teaming up with Conchita Martinez ahead of the Rouen event last year, Andreeva’s game has leveled up in every department. Back then, she was ranked No. 43. She had never won a WTA title. That soon changed. Then she made a big statement in February by winning the WTA 1000 event in Dubai. She wasn’t done there. The teenager followed it up by grabbing another huge title at Indian Wells.

Now, the 18-year-old has cracked the top 10 for the first time, reaching a career high of world No. 6 and is closer to her first Grand Slam title. Andreeva and Martinez clearly make a good team. Even Daria Kasatkina, after her loss, gave them credit.

Daria Kasatkina gives props to the dynamic duo of Mirra Andreeva and Conchita Martinez

“I feel very comfortable telling her everything that happens in my life,” Mirra Andreeva said in Melbourne ahead of the Australian Open. “I don’t know if she wants to hear it, though! But I’m very comfortable sharing with her everything that’s going on.”

That kind of trust between Mirra Andreeva and her coach Conchita Martínez isn’t built overnight; it’s been the quiet foundation of their partnership from the start. And maybe it’s no surprise they’ve clicked so well. Their journeys echo each other in uncanny ways. Martínez made the fourth round of Roland-Garros at just 16. A year later, she was in the quarterfinals and wrapped up the season as world No. 7.

Even her opponent and close friend Daria Kasatkina realizes this. After the match, the Australian said, “She has grown a lot. I see that her serve has improved because we train together, and she keeps getting better. Everyone can see how well she moves on the court; that’s what makes you a winner. She also plays very well from the baseline, which is one of her strengths, but she has also become mentally stronger. It’s something I notice every time we train together. Conchita plays an important role in all of this. They make a very good team, so she is progressing very well.”

Next up, Andreeva will take on local favorite Lois Boisson, who caused a major upset by defeating world No. 3 Jessica Pegula in the fourth round. She’s young, she’s fearless, and she’s got a Grand Slam champ guiding her. Can she go even further in Paris this time around?