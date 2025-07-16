‘Modern Day Mom’ Taylor Townsend Opens Up on Daily Parenting Struggles With Son

American WTA star Taylor Townsend’s life is anything but ordinary. Not a single day goes by when she’s not fighting her way through hurdles and hiccups. Remember how, back in March, she had to literally go against nature’s wrath to practice for Indian Wells? “Look how hazy… it is. And it’s so windy, I can’t see…my eyes feel like they are getting stretched out. This is crazy.” But it’s not just her professional commitments that put her through challenges. Her personal life is no different. And being a tennis mom to a 4-year-old son, you can hardly expect easy days. It became evident from the 29-year-old’s latest, honest admission on social media about her daily struggles.

While her campaign at Wimbledon might be over, Townsend’s off-court battle continues at home, especially amidst a humid and hot week. And she reflected on her situation in a string of stories on Instagram, dated July 14. So Townsend was seen getting ready in her work-out attire to drop son Adyn to school during the early morning hours. But it seems like her journey was far from smooth. Why?. She simply wrote, “It’s 82 degrees and 85 percent humidity at 9 am 🤣☀️”

Further, she revealed in a clip how she had to, sort of, face slight embarrassment due to entering her son’s school in her work-out outfit. “I am a little like a modern-day mom because I am walking into this school, like this, and that person was like ‘oh my god, like, am I even appropriately dressed?'” But she hardly even had a choice. “I am like, might have..” but “it’s hot. Just the way to go.”

Taylor Townsend (USA)

Nonetheless, she hardly cares about the heat when it comes to her motherly duties. Adyn is her top priority, no matter what. After all, she hardly gets time to spend with him on a regular basis due to her busy schedule and constant traveling on the tour. “Being a working mom, it’s not easy, but I try and make it worthwhile and always tell him I’m leaving for a reason,” she shared after her Australian Open doubles triumph with Katerina Siniakova. When the mother-son duo does get to spend time together, little Adyn often takes charge, but Townsend doesn’t mind. More recently, she even made an honest confession about the consistent obstacles she faces. Especially when it comes to striking a balance between her tennis career and motherhood.

When mother Taylor Townsend opened up about her longing for son Adyn

Last month, Townsend threw light on being a mom and a tennis pro. In a string of Instagram stories, she revealed, “I’m always a positive person, but you know I always pride myself on being real.” She opened up about how she was feeling low that day while facing tough moments. Especially regarding her personal life, related to those she loves the most. Townsend went on to underline how hard it is for her, being an athlete, to juggle between sports and motherhood. She stressed the fact that “we don’t have the luxury as athletes to kind of, like, bring that sh-t out and, you know, feel it.”

The 29-year-old further added, “We don’t have time for that. I’ve been trying so hard to like have that strength and keep pushing by doing all the right things, but sometimes…it’s not that easy.” She mentioned the sacrifices she has to make on a daily basis. “Like this morning, I woke up and all I wanted at this moment is to just hug my son.” Simply put, she was just missing him a lot, “like I wanna feel him, and when you’re going through sh-t it’s hard.”

