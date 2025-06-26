Multiple Grand Slam Champions Struggling Ahead of Wimbledon as Coco Gauff and More Take Headlines

Wimbledon is just around the corner, and the excitement is building! Stars like Coco Gauff are chasing their second Grand Slam of the season, while Aryna Sabalenka aims to break past the semifinals this time. Meanwhile, the rest of the field isn’t holding back, giving their all in the warm-up tournaments. Will the past champions be looking to make a run as well? It’s a bit of an unsure situation!

Right now, most players have either finished their warm-up tournaments or will wrap them up soon before hitting the practice courts ahead of Wimbledon, which starts on June 30. But while Coco, Aryna, and other top 10 players are all aiming to claim their first Wimbledon title, fans weren’t thrilled about this year’s seedings. On top of that, things don’t look too promising for the defending champion, Barbora Krejcikova.

Last year at SW19, Krejcikova put on a show, battling her way to the finals against Jasmine Paolini. Despite a rough start to 2024 with just seven wins in six months due to injuries and illness, she found her groove on the grass courts. Her campaign kicked off with a marathon three-hour, 15-minute win over Veronika Kudermetova, setting the tone for her grit. She then powered through tough matches, including a thrilling three-set semi-final victory over 2022 champ Elena Rybakina (3-6, 6-3, 6-4). But that might not be the case this time.

via Imago

Just yesterday, Krejcikova pulled out of the Eastbourne Open quarterfinals with a right thigh issue. She’d made it to the quarters but gave Varvara Gracheva a walkover after feeling pain during her second-round win over Britain’s Jodie Burrage. The soreness worsened overnight, forcing her to get a scan. “I’m very sorry to have to withdraw from my quarterfinal today in Eastbourne as I’m having some soreness in my right thigh,” she said in a statement. “Overnight it just didn’t get any better; it actually got worse. I think it’s better with Wimbledon in the next couple of days just to rest it and to see what’s going on and to resolve that.”

Krejcikova’s 2025 season has been a rollercoaster, especially with injuries. She missed the Australian Open in January due to a back injury that lingered from late last season, keeping her out until May. When she returned, she played the French Open but bowed out in the second round. It’s been a tough road for the defending champion, who’s clearly battling to find her best form again. And she’s not the only one.

Other past Grand Slam champions face hurdles in 2025 as well. Bianca Andreescu, who won the 2019 US Open, missed the main draw after another Grand Slam qualifying exit, following emergency appendix surgery in February that hampered her season. Then, the 2023 Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova has battled recurring shoulder injuries throughout 2025, affecting her form and ranking. However, there might be a silver lining as she just won the Berlin Open this week!

Finally, two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova, who won the title in 2011 and 2014, returned from maternity leave in February 2025. She will play her final Wimbledon this year on a wild card. Kvitova plans to retire after the 2025 US Open, marking the end of an illustrious career. However, she has struggled with her form this season and has been unable to get past the early rounds.

So it seems like the Top 10 might just have a chance at showcasing their prowess this time around. And for Gauff? Well, Martina Navratilova might be favoring her a little bit.

Nine-time Wimbledon champion drops a bold prediction for Coco Gauff

On June 25, Navratilova weighed in on who’s got the best shot at this year’s title. Coco made the cut, though she’s not Martina’s top pick. “I think I’d put Coco as the second favorite. The great athletes always shine on grass. She’s the best athlete in the women’s game. That should pay off for her, and she’s flying high after winning the French Open. It’s just about managing her game, managing her body, her emotions. She’s found the happy medium, the equilibrium between being focused and fired up.”

Coco’s win at the French Open was a major milestone—she’s the first American since Serena Williams in 2015 to take that crown. But her grass season hit a bump early, bowing out in the first round at the Berlin Open to qualifier Wang Xinyu. Since 2018, she’s maintained a solid 68-71% win rate on grass, yet a title there still slips through her fingers.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Martina, reflecting on Coco’s 2023 US Open triumph, highlighted her sharpened drop shot, influenced by Carlos Alcaraz. She confidently said, “I would be surprised if she doesn’t win another Major this year, and Wimbledon makes the most sense. I think it’s on grass because she’s better at the net than any of them and moves forward so well.”

Though Coco Gauff’s grass-court journey this season has been rough, she’s keeping her spirits high. After the Berlin loss, she shared on social media, “It was a tough one today but happy to be back on court. Tried my best to adjust with the quick turnaround but it wasn’t enough. As always, I’m learning as I go so I hope to do better next time.” The big question: Will Wimbledon be her next big win? What do you think?