Naomi Osaka and Aryna Sabalenka in Conflict Over Women’s Tennis Rule Change for Grand Slams

As Wimbledon swings into motion with firecracker openers and Day 1 already in the books, talk has turned to the format itself. While men at GS events still battle through best-of-five sets, the women remain locked in best-of-three showdowns. Aryna Sabalenka, the top seed, stood firm; she’s stronger but not ready to stretch it to five. But Naomi Osaka? She broke from the pack with a bold confession, throwing open the door to the idea of 5-set matches for women. A shake-up in tradition? Perhaps. But the Japanese’s fearless words have lit the match for debate in the grass-court theater.

Yesterday, Osaka, the 4-time GS champion, launched her 2025 Wimbledon campaign with a hard-fought 6-4, 7-6(4) win over Australia’s Talia Gibson on a simmering Court 18. Though the Japanese star has never made it past the 3rd round at SW19, she showcased poise, grit, and just enough firepower to overcome the challenge. The evening light may have cooled the grass, but Osaka brought the heat, rallying from behind in both sets to punch her ticket to the 2nd round.

But it wasn’t just her game doing the talking; Naomi Osaka sparked headlines at her post-match press conference when asked about the long-debated idea of women playing best-of-5 sets at GS events. The question was direct: Would she be open to testing herself in such a format? Without hesitation, Naomi replied, “I think I would do pretty well if that’s what you’re asking. I know we would probably never get to that point. But I wouldn’t be against it if it did happen.”

When pressed further on whether she saw it as a matter of gender equality in tennis, Naomi, who crashed out of the French Open in the first round, got candid: “Honestly, I feel like out of all the things to be equal, that might be like one of the most nit-picky things. I’ve also just grown up my whole life knowing that men play 5 sets and women play 3 sets. I think it’s a bit hard to change that mentality, for me, personally.”

Meanwhile, the debate isn’t just swirling around Naomi, though. Aryna Sabalenka, the top seed, after powering past Canada’s Carson Branstine 6-1, 7-5 in just 73 minutes on Monday, offered a contrasting take. Don’t miss a moment—get minute-by-minute coverage of the Championships on EssentiallySports!

“Probably physically, I’m one of the strongest ones, so maybe it would benefit me. But I think I’m not ready to play five sets,” Sabalenka added. She warned of the toll it could take, adding, “I think it’s too much on the woman’s body. I think we’re not ready for this amount of tennis. I think it would increase the amount of injuries. So I think this is not something I would consider.”

Referencing the grueling, as well as iconic, 5-hour, 29-minute French Open men’s final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, the Belarusian gave fans a dose of brutal honesty: “For someone watching, it’s amazing to see five hours of great tennis. But I’m not really jealous to stay there for five hours as a player.”

Echoing a similar note, the recent French Open winner, Coco Gauff, chimed in on Saturday. “It would favor me just from a physicality standpoint. But I do think it would kind of be a big change for the tour. I think it would be fine just keeping it like how it is.”

While the sport’s top names continue to split opinions on the 5-set question in the later stages of Slams, Osaka’s openness adds a fresh voice to the chorus. And with her 2nd-round clash on the horizon, the former top seed looks ready, not just for more matches, but for more conversations that matter.

Naomi Osaka’s honest reaction after the Wimbledon opener win

Since returning from maternity leave early last year, Osaka’s journey back to the top has been anything but smooth. Flashes of her old brilliance have surfaced, like her 3rd-round run in Melbourne and solid performances in Miami and Rome, but consistency has remained elusive. And after a disappointing 2nd-round exit at Wimbledon in 2024, the threat of another early stumble loomed large. But this time, Osaka wasn’t ready to bow out just yet.

Facing Aussie qualifier Talia Gibson, who swung freely and fearlessly, Naomi Osaka found herself down 1-3 early in the 1st set. Yet, instead of unraveling, she rose with purpose. She steadied her nerves, reeled off key breaks, and stole the opener as Gibson’s errors crept in. But the 21-year-old Australian ace wasn’t done.

In the 2nd set, Gibson surged to a 4-3 lead and twice served for the set. Still, the former top seed stayed composed, breaking back each time and showing the grit that once made her a GS juggernaut.

In the tiebreak, Naomi Osaka’s superior class shone through. Her poise under pressure proved the difference, sealing a 6-4, 7-6(4) victory and keeping her Wimbledon campaign alive.

“I think just making my match today, playing someone that I’ve never played before, and also getting over the first-round nerves was a little tricky,” Osaka later admitted after the win. “I’m glad that I did it, and I hope that I have many more matches to come.”

Up next, the Japanese star faces a tall task: either crafty Czech Katerina Siniakova or Olympic gold medalist and 5th seed Zheng Qinwen.

Can Naomi Osaka finally string back-to-back wins and spark a run on the storied lawns of SW19? The answer may define her 2025 comeback on tour.