Naomi Osaka Faces Fiery Backlash for Post-Match Snub After Victoria Mboko’s Montreal Win: “Poor Loser”

Naomi Osaka can’t have it the easy way, can she? Just when it looked like things were moving in motion in Montreal, the four-time slam queen faced yet another heartbreaking setback. Her campaign in the past week looked nothing short of a dream comeback, especially after back-to-back failures this season. But it appears she’s got to wait for the right time. Why? While Osaka was expected to reign supreme over a teenage sensation and local favorite Victoria Mboko in the Canadian Open final on Thursday night, she failed to do so. More than her defeat, however, it was Osaka’s post-match gesture that has irked fans on social media in last few hours. But what did she do?

Mboko created history in front of a packed home crowd on the Centre Court. Despite trailing in the first set, the youngster didn’t lose her focus. She leveled the fight in the second set before eventually besting the Japanese star in a decider. Mboko won her first-ever WTA 1000 title with a score line of 2-6, 6-4, 6-1.

Later, post-match moments reflected Osaka’s mindset as she seemed really dejected by her loss against the teenager. So much so that all she could do was list a few customary ‘thank yous’. She began, “I don’t really wanna take up too much time. I’ll just say thank you to everyone.” Keeping it very short, she concluded, “Thank you to my team, the ball kids, organizers, & volunteers. I hope you guys had a good night.” But it wasn’t the only thing that caught the attention of her critics online.

Osaka also omitted wishing her opponent Mboko on her massive victory in the final. And this behavior from an experienced WTA pro like Osaka has ended up annoying many tennis lovers. The social media right now is abuzz with fingers pointed at her.

Fans call out Naomi Osaka for lack of sportsmanship

One netizen wrote, “Not gracious in defeat; very uncool.” Meanwhile, another person echoed similar sentiments while calling her “POOR LOSER…..disgusting!” The Canadian Open marked Naomi Osaka’s second crucial final appearance this season. Back in January, she made it to the summit clash of the ASB Classic. However, she couldn’t win that encounter as well, owing to an abdominal injury that forced her to withdraw.

Another fan came forward while criticizing her unpleasant gesture after losing the Canadian Open final. “It’s very disappointing a player of her caliber behaved so ungraciously.” Her not choosing to admire Mboko’s win has really stood out as the most disliked moment from the match. Remember how she had a similar reaction during this season’s Wimbledon? After the third round loss against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, the Japanese star was left in shambles.

During the media interaction, she was hardly able to resist her emotions just immediately after the heartbreaking exit. “I’m just going to be a negative human being today. I’m so sorry. I have nothing positive to say about myself. Honestly, right now I’m just really upset,” she said.

Another such instance occurred during the French Open back in May. After losing the first round against Paula Badosa, Osaka said, “I hate disappointing people. Even with (coach) Patrick, I was thinking just now, he goes from working with, like, the greatest player ever (Serena Williams) to, like, ‘What the f*** is this?’ Sorry for cursing. I hope I don’t get fined.” She recently parted ways with Mouratoglou in the last week of July.

“Not so nice Naomi, coming from a fan of yours… The least you could have done was to congratulate your opponent…”, wrote another person, criticizing Osaka’s bitter gesture toward Mboko. Even former WTA icon Rennae Stubbs was left speechless. According to her, “the way Naomi handled it in the end, was a little 😳 . When u think about all the things she has gone thru, the big matches she’s won, that was a capitulation & the speech😳! 2 not congratulate Vicky, who’s looked up to u her whole career & just won this massive 🏆 was sad.”

People just can’t stop bringing this aspect to highlight Osaka’s mentality upon losing. “I was hoping that Osaka would have her act together and at least acknowledge her opponents win. Gracious in defeat is part of the game too.”

Speaking of the winner herself, Mboko is the first Canadian woman, after Bianca Andreescu in 2019, to lift the trophy in Montreal. Overall, she's the third Canadian WTA player to do it in the Open Era. Back in 1969, former pro Faye Urban also achieved this milestone.

What’s your take on Osaka’s post-match behavior toward Mboko? Let us know in the comments below.