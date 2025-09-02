Naomi Osaka Faces Retirement Question After Stunning Coco Gauff at US Open

It took just 64 minutes for Naomi Osaka to beat Coco Gauff 6-3, 6-1. Of course, Gauff hadn’t exactly entered the US Open in top form. But it’s not like Naomi Osaka has had a great time on court since returning from her maternity leave either. In fact, thanks to this win, she will play her first major quarterfinal since the 2021 Australian Open, which she ended up winning. And it hasn’t been just the Grand Slams, where the results have not gone her way. The disappointment got so heavy at times that she expressed doubts as to how long she could carry on. But then again, how close did she come to actually giving it all up?

“Honestly, not close at all,” the Japanese star answered during her post-match press conference. “I don’t know if that means I like pain or something. But no…” For the 27-year-old, retiring from the sport that she loves so much is a tremendous move. She revealed, “It’s one thing to say, but I think to actually do it, to like hang up my racket, for me, permanently, would be a very scary thing.” Tennis has been a part of her life ever since she was three years old. Her Haitian father, Leonard Francois, made sure that Osaka trained in tennis from a young age, and it’s almost as if the sport has become a part of her being.

Osaka continued, “I tell people it’s like breathing air to me. Like, I wouldn’t know what to do. But granted, I’m really grateful to be here now, and the thought of not playing anytime soon is something that hasn’t crossed my mind.” But that’s not entirely true.

After a rather humbling 2024 season, Osaka had set a goal for this year—to reach a certain level or move away, at least for a while. “I don’t think I’m the type of player that would hang around,” she said, ahead of competing in Auckland this year. “The point of my life that I’m at right now, if I’m not above a certain ranking, I don’t see myself playing for a while.” It’s a thought which perhaps found its roots in her father.

Naomi Osaka finds an uncanny similarity with her 59YO father

Not too long ago, the four-time Grand Slam champion reflected back on a conversation that she had with her father. Naomi Osaka quoted, “He had told me how at 59 years old he feels closer to the end of his life than the beginning, and it’s made him want to enjoy and treasure the years he has left. He told me he finds this interesting because he thinks my tennis career is potentially similar.”

The realization didn’t hit her right away. But soon, she understood what it meant. She continued, “After a couple days, a realization suddenly hit me. I’ve been playing tennis since I was 3, playing professionally since I was 14, and I’m 27 now. I’ve lived almost my entire life playing this sport, and I guess it’s true, I am closer to the end than the beginning.”

Now that she's a mother, Naomi Osaka understands the hardships of staying away from her daughter, Shai. And it is with her that she would rather spend her time if she is unable to reach her on-court goals. But her win over Coco Gauff proved that she still has a lot of fire in her, and retirement is a long way ahead.