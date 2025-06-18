Naomi Osaka Faces Tough Warning as Grass Struggles Cloud Wimbledon Bid

Following her back-to-back title triumphs at majors (2018 US Open and 2019 AO), Naomi Osaka earned praise from the world number one, Tracy Austin. With that three-set win against Petra Kvitova at the AO final, Osaka had also become the world number one in women’s singles. Reacting to those massive feats, Austin had then congratulated her by saying, “Maturing so quickly-the future is yours!” Following that title triumph in Melbourne, Osaka won two more titles (the 2020 US Open and the 2021 AO). However, the Japanese star had to spend about a year and a half on the sidelines due to her maternity leave (From September 2022 to January 2024). She made a return to professional tennis as a wildcard at the 2024 Brisbane International and made it to the QFs at the Qatar Open and the Libema Open. But her standout performance in the previous season came against Iga Swiatek in the second round of the 2024 French Open. Although she lost the match, Osaka gave a tough fight! In 2025, she managed to win a title, but her recent early exits from Paris and Berlin have yet again become a major concern ahead of Wimbledon.

In May 2025, Naomi Osaka clinched her first title since her 2021 AO triumph by defeating Slovenia’s Kaja Juvan by 6-1,7-5 in the final of the L’Open 35 de Saint-Malo. It also marked her first title triumph since she gave birth to her daughter Shai in July 2023. Following that victory, Osaka said, “Kinda ironic to win my first trophy back on the surface that I thought was my worst.” With that win, everyone in the tennis world got a bit optimistic about her chances in the rest of the clay-court events. However, Osaka was defeated in the R16 of the Italian Open by America’s Peyton Stearns and then again, at the French Open, she faced a defeat in the first round at the hands of Paula Badosa.

Now, recently, the four-time Grand Slam winner went down to 2021 champion, Liudmila Samsonova, in the first round of the Grass Court Championships in Berlin by 6-3,6(3)-7,4-6. Highlighting Osaka’s recent loss and showcasing her concern for the rest of the season, Tracy Austin said, “To be honest, I did not think it would take this long for someone who has won four majors and has been so committed working with Patrick Mouratoglou. Works so hard when she has lost, she goes back to the academy, there. Super proud of Naomi for to try to play better on the clay.”

Having said that, Austin also highlighted how Naomi Osaka’s biggest successes have always come on the hard courts. “Never felt comfortable on the grass, lost second round at Wimbledon last year to Emma Navarra, but she can’t wait for the summer to happen.” In 2024, Naomi Osaka’s hard-fought defeat in the second round of the French Open to Swiatek gave her major confidence to enter the grass swing. Five years since her last appearance on this surface, Osaka had then claimed, “I’m kind of taking it as this is my first year on grass.“

But she failed to find success on grass last year! Tracy Austin highlighted that match against Swiatek and spoke about how it could’ve been a turning point for the Japanese if she had won that match. Further on, during the conversation at Tennis Channel, Austin said, “I think she’s (Osaka) starting to have some doubt because she’s losing 4-6 in the third and 5-7 in the third. Your aura is lost a little, and others think, ‘Ah I can beat her.’ That’s a tough situation for her to be in right now.“

Japan's Naomi Osaka in action during her first round match against Amanda Anisimova of the U.S.

Her coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, had in fact revealed that their decision to play a smaller tournament (Saint-Malo) was fully intended to get her confidence built up by playing more matches ahead of the French Open. But unfortunately for the Japanese, she failed to do wonders at Roland Garros. Interestingly, her reactions after the French Open exit drew quite a few reactions in the tennis world at that time.

Serena Williams’ ex-coach spoke about the concerning factor from Naomi Osaka’s statements after the French Open exit

Naomi Osaka‘s best record at the Roland Garros has been reaching the third round thrice (2016,2018, and 2019). Although she started her first-round match on a positive note at the 2025 French Open by winning the first set against Paula Badosa, the Spaniard got the better of her in the next two. Following this heartbreaking loss, Osaka broke down in tears during the press conference and said, “As time goes on I feel like I should be doing better. I hate disappointing people.” Having said that, she also added, “Patrick goes from working with the greatest player ever — Serena (Williams) — to, like, ‘What the f*** is this?’ You know what I mean?“

Mouratoglou joined her team in September 2024. He helped her win the title at Saint-Malo. But following that abrupt ending to the resurgence with an early exit from Roland Garros, the Frenchman encouraged her by saying, “You can be proud of yourself, Naomi Osaka. The efforts you make, the work, and the heart you put in it are amazing. Considering all that, I haven’t been able to help bring you where you deserve to be.” He showcased his confidence in Naomi Osaka getting back to winning tracks very soon, but some of the tennis experts weren’t too pleased with Osaka’s post-match reactions.

For example, Todd Woodbridge said, “In sport, you cannot let your emotions out in a way that your competitors see it. It gives them a lift.” While Serena Williams’ ex-coach Rennae Stubbs went a step further and claimed that she couldn’t believe that this “was her (Osaka’s) mindset” after the French Open setback. “And I was like, ‘Honey, if you’re worrying about what your coach is thinking, and poor him because you’re not winning matches.’” said Stubbs. So, as Tracy Austin had said previously, it seems lack of confidence and her mindset are the real cause of trouble for Naomi Osaka at the moment. What are your thoughts on this, though?