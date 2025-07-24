Naomi Osaka Hails ‘Queen’ Venus Williams’ Regal Comeback: ‘There’s a Royal Air Around Here’

Remember how four-time slam champion Naomi Osaka had previously confessed her feelings for tennis legend Serena Williams? “She changed the sport so much. She’s introduced people that have never heard of tennis into the sport. I think I’m a product of what she’s done.” But it’s not just the 23-time slam winner who’s her role model; she even adores the elder Williams sister. “I wouldn’t be here without Serena, Venus, her whole family.” So when the 45-year-old, 7-time slam queen made an awaited return to professional tennis this week, Osaka was among the first ones to cheer her on. Her craze was through the roof after Venus Williams’ opening round win at the Citi Open on social media. “My queen 👑🥹❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” she simply wrote. Osaka has elaborated some more on her deep admiration for the Williams sisters.

Williams clinched her maiden WTA match in two years against Peyton Stearns on Tuesday. The 45-year-old entered the next round in Washington, D.C. with a scoreline of 6-3, 6-4. Williams took a wild card entry into the WTA 500 event, and she utilized the opportunity very well, entertaining her fans who arrived on the Stadium Court in huge numbers. Osaka is also competing at the Citi Open, and due to her match schedule, she wasn’t able to watch Venus’ first encounter live from the stands. But she is beyond psyched to see her back on the court.

After her opening round win against Yulia Putintseva, she graced a presser where in she was asked her reaction Venus’ return. Osaka revealed, “for me she’s like the queen, like, there’s a royal air around her and I’m honestly kind of surprised you guys are still here because I don’t know she’s playing right now or she’s about to walk on the court. So I’m probably gonna go watch that.” Making her feelings for the Williams sister known, she added, “I feel like whenever I see her or Serena, the kid in me comes out because they were my favorite players to watch. So it’s really cool that she’s kind of doing it for the fans too.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tennis (@tennischannel)

When asked what it’s like to watch them back on court, she said, “For me it’s everything you know? I’m grateful that they played so long and they’re continuing well, maybe Serena’s coming back, I don’t know, fingers crossed.”

The Japanese star was fangirling so hard when she said, “I feel like it’s great for the sport because obviously I grew up watching them and then I was able to play with them. And as a player myself, I know how difficult it is to even be at the top for that long of a time. That’s really insane, and I think people, I guess should value them a little bit more. But yeah, I mean, they’re my mothers. They’re the queens.”

Well, it’s not just Osaka who’s elated to see Venus Williams back. Even the latter’s glad for herself. Especially after missing the court for more than a year. She last appeared at the 2024 Miami Open. She simply wants to play as much as possible going forth.

Venus Williams shares true feelings on her return to tennis

With her first round win at the Citi Open, Venus Williams also became the oldest woman, since former legend Martina Navratilova in 2004, to win a WTA match. The 45-year-old won her last professional encounter back in 2023 during the Cincinnati Masters.

After wrapping the first round in an hour and 37 minutes against Stearns, Williams said, “You know, it’s the first step, and the first match is always extremely difficult,” reported the Citi Open’s official website. She admitted, “It’s hard to describe how difficult it is to play a first match after so much time off.” She had mainly been struggling with her health lately. After having her fibroids surgery, she worked on making a quick recovery so that she is able to shift her focus to tennis – nothing else.

“I’m just constantly praying for good health, so that way I could have an opportunity to play with good health,” she added. “A lot of this for me is being able to come back and try to play at a level (and) to play healthy.” The former world No.1 would like to continue her winning campaign at the Citi Open in the next challenge. Venus Williams set to go against World No.24 Magdalena Frech on Friday in the R16, marking their maiden face-off. It will be intriguing to see who emerges as the quarterfinalist, eventually.

Moreover, Venus Williams has received a wild card entry into her next tournament already. She’s expected to compete at the upcoming WTA 1000 event in Montreal, Canada. Are you excited to witness more of Venus on the court? Let us know in the comments below.