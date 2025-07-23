Naomi Osaka Issues Bold Reminder Before Emma Raducanu Test at US Open Warm-Up

Naomi Osaka wore her frustration on her sleeve after a stinging first-round exit to Paula Badosa at Roland Garros, confessing, “I feel like I should be doing better. I hate disappointing people.” Her Wimbledon run didn’t flip the script either, falling in the third round despite a strong start. But now, with the US Open swing in full motion and hard courts underfoot, the tide may finally be turning. Kicking off her Citi Open campaign with authority, Osaka signals a shift: her confidence is back, her mindset steeled. The comeback trail is lit, and Naomi’s ready to burn through it!

Naomi Osaka’s return to her favorite battlefield, hard courts, has begun with a bang. In her Citi Open R32 clash, the four-time Grand Slam champion breezed past Yulia Putintseva with a commanding 6-2, 7-5 win.

Osaka fired down eight aces, converted five of her ten break points, and won a staggering 88% of her first serve points. Winning 13 games to Putintseva’s 7, she looked every bit the champion she once was, and perhaps still is. With momentum on her side, she now prepares to face World No. 46 Emma Raducanu, the 2021 US Open winner, in a mouthwatering R16 duel. But beyond the stats, it’s the return of belief that truly matters. After a disheartening swing through clay and grass this summer, Osaka has finally found her footing on a surface that has always embraced her strengths.

At her post-match press conference on the John A. Harris Grandstand, when asked about her hard-court mindset with the US Open fast approaching, Osaka admitted candidly, “You know, honestly, I’m trying to be a little bit more not like I’m I don’t know how to explain it. There’s a word in English, it’s the opposite of humble.” A pause, then she smiled and added, “But yeah, confidence. Yeah, confident in myself because I know, you know, I’ve won a couple grand slams on hard. So, I’m just trying to tell myself that I, you know, I know how to win on the surface.”

USA Today via Reuters Aug 30, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Naomi Osaka of Japan celebrates after recording match point Marie Bouzkova of Czech Republic in the first round on day one of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

Indeed, Osaka’s record on hard courts is no fluke: it’s legacy-building. All four of her major singles titles, the 2018 and 2020 US Open and the 2019 and 2021 Australian Opens, came on hard courts. That surface catapulted her to the World No. 1 ranking, and with a 225–116 career win-loss record and a winning percentage of nearly 66%, her dominance here is undeniable.

She’s now working alongside her news coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, the coach who famously guided Serena Williams to 10 of her 23 Grand Slam titles. That alone adds fire to the fuse. Osaka’s resurgence isn’t just about form; it’s about mindset, identity, and reclaiming her rightful space at the top.

As the next round brings her face-to-face with Raducanu, Osaka isn’t just focused on herself. She also took a moment to praise one of her childhood idols, Venus Williams, who at 45 is defying age and writing new chapters of history. The echoes of greatness are stirring, and Naomi Osaka is once again finding her rhythm in the thunder.

Naomi Osaka reacts as Venus Williams matches rare feat

Venus Williams is back, and she’s burning brighter than ever! At 45, an age where most athletes fade quietly into retirement, the 7-time Grand Slam champion stormed back under the lights in Washington D.C., reminding the world exactly why she’s a living legend. On Tuesday night at the Mubadala Citi Open, the former World No.1 brought the fire and the finesse, unleashing her signature down-the-line rockets like time had stood still.

Facing off against fellow American and World No.35 Peyton Stearns, Venus showed no mercy in their R32 clash. With grit and grace, she dispatched the rising star in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4. The victory wasn’t just symbolic; it was historic. Venus became the oldest woman since the great Martina Navratilova to win a WTA match. Navratilova was 47 when she did it back in 2004. Venus? She’s 45 and still creating her own kind of magic.

The tennis world felt the impact instantly, and so did Naomi Osaka. The 4-time Grand Slam champion couldn’t help but gush over her idol. Taking to X, she posted, “My queen 👑🥹❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” summing up what so many felt watching Venus rewrite the script once again.

But now, a blockbuster awaits: Osaka vs. Raducanu. Both US Open champions. Yet, their first-ever meeting on the WTA tour looms large.

Will Osaka’s hard-court dominance overpower Raducanu’s fearless drive? Only time and the DC night sky will tell!