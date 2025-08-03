Naomi Osaka Joins Taylor Townsend in Montreal Hotel Chaos Amid Overnight Alarm Drama

Naomi Osaka had a pretty intense cardio session just hours before her opening match at the ongoing Canadian Open. The problem? She wasn’t really planning on it. “POV: it’s the night before your match and the fire alarm tells you to evacuate, so you grab your passport and go down 12 flights of stairs lol,” she wrote in her Instagram story that had a clip from the street right outside her hotel. With fire trucks on the street, the scene seemed quite tense. The chaos, however, didn’t get to her, as she beat Canadian Ariana Arseneault in straight sets to progress to the following round. But lightning (read: fire alarm) did strike (read: ring) twice, as both Osaka and Taylor Townsend became fellow sufferers in early morning madness.

WTA star and World No.1 doubles player Taylor Townsend’s on-court experience in Montreal has been amazing. Following her doubles title win in Washington, the tennis mom is looking to capture yet another trophy and has already made it past the quarterfinals at the Canadian Open with her partner Zhang Shuai. But not everything about her stay in Canada has been nice.

Townsend recently took to her Instagram and shared a brief clip. She was trying to sleep, but wasn’t able to as the fire alarm in her hotel wouldn’t stop ringing. “Bro this has been going since 4:30am… I’m blowed 🤯,” she wrote, as the sound of the alarm could be heard distinctly in the background.

Naomi Osaka, too, was in the same situation again. “Idk what’s going on with this hotel but another false fire alarm is crazy,” Osaka wrote in one of her Instagram stories as she noted that it wasn’t the first time something like this was happening. She then put up a clip while stating how the entire situation felt like a “A Jokeeeeee” as she was still awake at 4:43 am.

BEIJING, CHINA – SEPTEMBER 27: Taylor Townsend of United States reacts in the Women s Singles Round of 64 match against Katie Boulter of Great Britain on day five of 2024 China Open at National Tennis Center on September 27, 2024 in Beijing, China.

Then there was another clip Osaka posted, saying she was “just hanging out at this point.” So did the chaos stop? Fortunately, yes. At 5:40 am, she shared a picture and updated, “Finally stopped, fingers crosssed 🤞” Now, if you are wondering if this terrible situation was limited to just Osaka and Townsend, then the answer is no. Seems like other WTA stars have also found themselves in the middle of the same chaos. Another tennis mom, who was competing in Montreal, also shared her plight.

After Osaka and Townsend, Swiss pro gets sick of hotel alarm

Belinda Bencic arrived in Montreal last week for her singles campaign. She started the journey with a win against Canada’s Eugenie Bouchard in an intense three-setter. But she couldn’t extend her run, as Karolina Muchova ousted her in the following round.

But her loss was not the only thing that left her disappointed, as she also found herself in the middle of the same problem as Osaka and Townsend. “2nd Fire Alarm in the week,” she wrote on her Instagram story at 4:35 am, while tagging the location of Montreal, Quebec. Simply put, her stay at the hotel didn’t go as expected.

Going by Bencic’s update, it became evident that she experienced the same issue before as well. But nothing made her more frustrated than the thought of having her daughter with her in such bizarre circumstances. “I dont think I would smile if Bella was here this week,” she wrote in a different story while reacting in a brief clip—this time at 4:56 in the morning. Indeed, it seems like it’s not just been the courtside audience that has been loud in Montreal this week.