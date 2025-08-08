Naomi Osaka Joins Victoria Mboko in Shocking Move Ahead of US Open

It turned out to be a thrilling finale at the Canadian Open, with the local star Victoria Mboko living her dream to win her maiden WTA title in front of the home crowd. In a sensational match, the 18-year-old Mboko made a comeback after being a set down to win the WTA 1000 title. Interestingly, Mboko didn’t arrive at the summit clash in the best of shape and had to visit a hospital just hours before the game. Nonetheless, she showed enough grit and determination to emerge triumphant. However, hours after the match, both Mboko and Naomi Osaka made big moves before the last Grand Slam tournament of the season.

With the tournaments happening week in and week out, there is hardly any time for the players to rest. Moreover, both Osaka and Mboko played all throughout the two weeks of the Canadian Open, and this took a toll on their bodies. The US Open is not very far away, and the players don’t want to take any chances before the major tournament in New York.

Thus, both Osaka and Mboko decided to pull out of the Cincinnati Masters. They would use this time off to rejuvenate themselves and get back fit for the US Open. Additionally, the temperatures at the recent tournaments have been soaring, which is becoming tiresome for the players. The conditions are expected to be even hotter in New York, and it would be challenging for the players to be out there on the court.

During an interview hours ago, Mboko revealed, “I’m not planning on playing Cincinnati at the moment. I just want to take care of my wrist a little bit right now, and I think it’s just very close and sudden for me to go there and play again, I think in, like, two days.” Meanwhile, last year as well, Osaka hadn’t played a main draw match at Cincinnati after losing in the second qualifying round. With Osaka rising consistently this year, Cincinnati withdrawal could prove to be a blessing in disguise for the Japanese star.

Naomi Osaka continues her rise

Having started the year outside the top 50, it has been a gradual rise for the 4-time Grand Slam champion this season. After making it to the summit clash in Montreal, Osaka is at the 25th spot in the live WTA rankings. This comes as a major boost for Osaka, who will look to carry on the momentum into New York.

With this, Osaka could attain a seeding at the US Open and was hopeful about achieving this goal. She said, “I think I’m going to be seeded in the US Open now because I won my match. So, umm…that was a really big goal for me… I’m just really excited, and if anyone tunes in, my outfit is super fire (laughs).”

Although Osaka and Mboko are out of the Cincinnati Open, they would look to use the time off to focus on their shortcomings and plan out their strategies for the US Open. All in all, it promises to be exciting times ahead for the tennis fans.