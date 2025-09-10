Naomi Osaka, Madison Keys and More Exit Billie Jean King Cup in Post-US Open Fallout

Aryna Sabalenka recently roared back to destiny, seizing the year’s final Slam with a ruthless takedown of American hope Amanda Anisimova under the bright New York lights. And as the US Open curtain fell, the tour staggered into its next chapters, the Asian swing, WTA Finals, and the Billie Jean King Cup, yet the aftershocks kept coming. Big names lit up headlines in the fallout, with Naomi Osaka, Madison Keys, and more stepping away from the Billie Jean King Cup, leaving a trail of questions and drama as the season hurtled toward its fiery finale.

José Morgado dropped a post-US Open bombshell a couple of moments ago, revealing a talent exodus from the Billie Jean King Cup. His tweet thundered, “Osaka, Keys and Zheng (this one expected) all out of the BJK Cup Finals. Initial line ups were great. Not as much anymore,” leaving fans stunned as the drama thickens before the season’s end.

(More to come…)