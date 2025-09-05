Naomi Osaka Makes Concerning Confession As Venus Williams Watches Anisimova US Open Clash

Naomi Osaka has proved her mettle on the American hard court in the last two weeks. The former World No.1, who struggled to clear even the first round at the French Open and couldn’t create any impact throughout this season, has shown why she’s a two-time champion of the US Open. It’s been nothing short of a redemption story for the Japanese WTA star. She’s been on a hot streak, to say the least, besting the likes of Coco Gauff (a former winner herself) before claiming a spot in her third overall semifinal in New York. Still, it seems like she’s not content with her journey so far at Flushing Meadows, as she faces American threat Amanda Anisimova. Not to mention a surprise guest was also spotted in the stands to vouch for the latter.

Just moments before kicking off her match against Anisimova, Osaka shared an honest and concerning admission about herself. Despite showing an amazing run so far, she believes her best is yet to come. “I don’t know if I’m pleased with my play so far in this tournament. I’m pleased with my attitude.” Speaking of the match itself, it’s been turning a lot of heads at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. Even 7-time slam queen Venus Williams was spotted in the stands to cheer for Anisimova – the last hope for Americans in this edition.

Williams’ presence became special as she was seen boosting Anisimova’s confidence and morale amid a tense atmosphere. The 45-year-old comeback queen’s own campaign is already over in singles, doubles, and mixed doubles. Still, she chose to be in the stands to support her compatriot.

And guess what? Anisimova did prove her mettle on Thursday night while delighting Williams and the entire home crowd. Initially, Osaka was dominating her in the semifinal clash but the American didn’t give up at all. Despite being a set down, she made a remarkable return eventually. After nearly three hours of a marathon contest, the score line ready 6-7, 7-6(3), 6-3 in favor of Amanda Anisimova.

Which means, Osaka’s inspiring journey at the US Open this season is all but over. During the entirety of her campaign, she gave the impression of that same young Osaka who was nearly unbeatable several years ago and clinched four slam titles. While she may have missed her fifth one, the World No.23 was still content with what she achieved in the last two weeks in New York.

Naomi Osaka sees the brighter side despite US Open heartbreak

On her way to the US Open semis, Naomi Osaka managed to conquer World No.3 and two-time major winner Coco Gauff in the fourth round. She then bested Czechia’s Karolina Muchova in the QF battle to enter the last four in New York for a third time. After the 2021 edition (when she won the trophy), it was her best performance at the American hard court slam.

During the press conference, Osaka made it evident that she wasn’t extremely upset over the latest result. Instead, she feels she gave everything she had to offer on the court while being proud. “I don’t feel sad. I just feel like I did the best that I could. It’s honestly kind of inspiring for me. It makes me want to train and try to get better.”

Speaking of better things, her tremendous US Open run has also ensured her a huge leap in the WTA rankings. When the list gets updated on Monday, Osaka will enter the top 15. To be precise, she will take the 14th spot while being on the verge of breaking into the top 10 after a long gap. Will she eventually make it happen before the end of 2025 season? Only time will tell.

