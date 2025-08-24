Naomi Osaka Makes Feelings Clear on Victoria Mboko Controversy Before US Open: “Bad and Shame”

Naomi Osaka recently got caught up in a controversy that she didn’t even know about till it hit the headlines, and everyone else started to chime in with their thoughts on the matter. Though this is not a situation that is unfamiliar to tennis stars and perhaps any celebrity, the former World No. 1 may not have considered the potential of this when she returned to the Canadian Open this year.

Osaka played Canada’s very own Victoria Mboko on centre court in the final of the tournament, which had fans seeing Osaka almost back in her best shape, winning a series of successive matches and looking forward to a final win to cap it all off. But it wasn’t to be, and an emotional Osaka had a tough time accepting this herself, and in the midst of that, forgot to mention her opponent in her closing speech. This slip was enough to stir up rumours amidst the media, and Osaka was forced to comment on the faux pas in a follow-up US Open pre-event recently.

Osaka said, making sure to add that the air had been cleared with Mboko, by saying, “I made sure to talk to her, ’cause I know she’s young, and I would feel really terrible if that somehow impacted her humongous success. But she said it didn’t and she didn’t even really notice, so I was really glad about that. And I was also just really glad that she’s such a sweet girl, which also just made me feel even more terrible.” Osaka’s terrible feelings, obviously, extend beyond the speech; she was playing a really fantastic tournament, till she wasn’t, and this, compounded with everything else, caused the player to feel great shame.’

When asked by a reporter if, despite the controversy at the end of the tournament, Osaka was able to look back at all the positives, the athlete replied, “Um, I would say yes and no. Yes, because obviously my biggest goal was to be seeded in a tournament, and that’s something I knew immediately. And then no, because I just felt really bad and like, shame.”

This is a developing story…