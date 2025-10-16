Naomi Osaka Opens Up on Recovery Amid Latest Japan Open Injury Scare

The roar of the crowd at the Japan Open had barely settled when the former world number one, Naomi Osaka’s latest setback, became the headline of the day. Midway through her match against Suzan Lamens, the four-time Grand Slam champion was forced to pause, grimacing in visible discomfort as fans held their collective breath. For a player whose career has been punctuated by both breathtaking highs and unexpected hurdles, this latest scare was another reminder of the fragility of elite sport. But Osaka, ever candid with her fans, refused to let speculation take control.

Naomi Osaka has played close to 50 matches this season with a win-loss record of 33-15. But do you know that she already had to pull out of two big contests this year due to a mid-match injury? The first one was in the final of the ASB Classic against Clara Tauson, and then it was followed by a similar mid-match walkover against Belinda Bencic in the third round of the AO. So, naturally, for the fans, seeing her limping off the court during her match against Suzan Lamens was a moment of big concern.

Following that brief pause when she requested a medical timeout, the Japanese star returned to the court with her left thigh strapped. Her face displayed clear signs of distress as she struggled with her movements. But despite all these hurdles, Osaka managed to win the R16 match by 7-6(6),3-6,6-2. After this win, she shared an update in which Osaka said, “I took Advils, so I think it feels better than what it is right now, but obviously it doesn’t feel good.” She further added, “I couldn’t really move that well. It’s not good, but I think I’m a fast healer, so it should be OK for my next match.”

This statement from her is a sigh of relief for all her fans. Because her pain was so intense, even after the match, she had to cut short her on-court interview. “It was definitely really difficult. I am kind of sorry about my attitude, but I’m really glad to have won, and it’s very special for me to play here, so thank you guys for coming out…Can I go? My leg is really hurting, I’m sorry.”

via Imago FLUSHING NY- AUGUST 26: Naomi Osaka Vs Greet Minnen on Louis Armstrong Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 26, 2025 in Flushing Queens. Copyright: xmpi04x

Currently ranked 16th in the world, Naomi Osaka will now take on Jacqueline Cristian in the QF. This will be her first meeting with the Romanian. Can she go one step closer to clinching the title on her home soil with a win in this match? Time will tell! But Osaka has a big goal for the 2025 season…

Naomi Osaka’s goal for the rest of the 2025 season

The 27-year-old Japanese star has shown quite a few impressive performances this year, but when it comes to winning titles, her only glory came at the WTA 125K Saint-Malo, FR, in May this year. But if she wins the title here, she could well get closer to reaching her goals for this season. On top of that, Osaka can also enjoy a quality 2026 season by building momentum in these tournaments.

Naomi Osaka was ranked 50th in January this year. But seeing her overall performance in the last few months, in July this year, Serena Williams’ childhood coach, Rick Macci, made a very bold statement. He said, “She can be back in the top ten by year end. Naomi Osaka has the juice, but her court position has been loose. Her overall tactics have been wrong has to play too much D and hits long. If she has a proven focused voice, then when she launches, she will make a better choice.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Now in October, she’s inching closer to breaking into the Top 10 once again. While sharing her thoughts about her goals for the rest of the season in a previous interview, Osaka revealed, “That’s (the rankings) kind of the tough part that I was dealing with today. Of course, I want to end the year in the top 10, but I don’t want to stress myself out too much about it. During the US swing, when I had a good run, I wasn’t really thinking about rankings, other than, like, getting seated in this land. But Tomasz (coach Wiktorowski) told me that there’s, like, a little difference between being seeded like 16 or something. So, I think that’s my goal for the end of the year.”

While the road ahead may still hold challenges, Naomi Osaka’s message is clear: setbacks are temporary, and her passion for the game remains unwavering. What about hunger? Well, her chase for the Top 10 spot is a perfect reply to this question. As she continues her journey back to peak form, the tennis world watches closely, ready to cheer on one of the sport’s most compelling figures.

On September 20, Macci shared yet another bold prediction about the Japanese star through a tweet. And this time, he stated, “Look for Osaka to shoot to another level and be in the mix for every Grand Slam and top 5 by year end 2026.” Do you think Naomi Osaka can finish the year on a high note and carry forward that momentum into the 2026 season, though?