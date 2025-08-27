Naomi Osaka Pays Tribute to American Legend With Her US Open Outfit

Over the years, tennis has become as much about fashion as hitting the perfect serve, and Naomi Osaka leads by example. Her sunflower-inspired outfit at the Australian Open, followed by the all-pink monochromatic dress at the Roland-Garros, brought a dash of color to the court this season. And now, at the ongoing US Open, the Japanese sensation broke the creases to her third installment of the saga, alongside a special memento.

From Venus Williams donning the dreamy Moulin Rouge-inspired dress to Anne White’s catsuit moment at the 1985 Wimbledon, there has certainly been no shortage of iconic tennis outfits that have gone down in history. Now, as Osaka bagged her first match at this year’s US Open at the Billie Jean King Stadium, she couldn’t help but nod her hat at the American legend whom the venue is named after.

After trouncing Belgium’s Greet Minnen 6-3, 6-4, the 27-year-old was asked about the creative process behind the flowery dress and its accessories she brought out of her wardrobe for the occasion. As the reporter said that it felt like the New York Fashion Week started early, Naomi Osaka let out a laugh and satisfied the fans’ curiosity. “Honestly, this is my labubu, she’s named Billie Jean Bling. Not Billie Jean King, Billie Jean Bling,” said a smiling Naomi, noting how the doll hanging from her tennis kit was essentially a tribute to the 12-time Grand Slam winner.

